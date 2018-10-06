शहर चुनें

Delhi ›   Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: सुबह दरवाजा नहीं खुला तो पड़ोसियों को हुआ शक, बंद मकान में मिला महिला का शव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 06 Oct 2018 01:16 PM IST
दिल्ली में एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। पूर्वी दिल्ली के विवेक विहार इलाके में बंद मकान में एक महिला का शव मिला है। 
जानकारी के अनुसार सुबह देर तक दरवाजा नहीं खुलने पर पड़ोसियों को शक हुआ, उन्होंने पुलिस को सूचना देते हुए किसी तरह घर का दरवाजा खोला।

जब दरवाजा खुला तो देखा महिला महिला का शव कमरे में पड़ा हुआ है। पड़ोसियों ने जब पहरेदार को खोजा तो वह भी गायब मिला। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।






 

