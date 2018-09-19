Faridabad: Woman allegedly thrashed and gang-raped by 4 men in Ballabhgarh last night, her friend was also beaten up. Police say, 'we have recovered important evidence from the spot. We have rounded up some men. Interrogation is underway'. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/YjSm7qLl6j— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2018
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नगर निगम द्वारा सील किये गये एक मकान की सील तोड़ने के मामले में बुधवार को दिल्ली प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष एवं सांसद मनोज तिवारी को अवमानना का नोटिस जारी किया।
19 सितंबर 2018