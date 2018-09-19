शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Woman allegedly thrashed and Sexual Assault by four men in Faridabad

फरीदाबाद: दोस्त के साथ घूमने गई युवती से 4 लोगों ने किया गैंगरेप, मौके से मिले कई सबूत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद Updated Wed, 19 Sep 2018 05:13 PM IST
Woman allegedly thrashed and Sexual Assault by four men in Faridabad
ख़बर सुनें
फरीदाबाद के बल्लभढ़ में सेक्टर 3 की एक युवती के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक युवती अपने सहकर्मी के साथ आईएमटी की तरफ घूमने गई थी। वहां चार युवकों ने युवती के साथी को पकड़ लिया और फिर चारो ने युवती के साथ बारी-बारी से दुष्कर्म किया।
इस मामले में महिला थाना बल्लभगढ़ में मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस मामले में करवाई कर रही है। पुलिस आयुक्त ने भी मौके मुआयना किया है। पुलिस का कहना हैं, 'हमने मौके से महत्वपूर्ण सबूत जब्त कर लिए हैं। हमने कुछ पुरुषों को भी हिरासत में लिया है, जिनसे पूछताछ चल रही है।'
 

 

अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Supreme Court issue notice of contempt of court against Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: सीलिंग मामले में भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी को कोर्ट ने भेजा अवमानना नोटिस

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नगर निगम द्वारा सील किये गये एक मकान की सील तोड़ने के मामले में बुधवार को दिल्ली प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष एवं सांसद मनोज तिवारी को अवमानना का नोटिस जारी किया।

19 सितंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

साथ रहने के लिए दो लड़िकयां ने हाईकोर्ट से मांगी सुरक्षा, परिवार वालों से जताया जान का खतरा

19 सितंबर 2018

पंचायत
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में पंचायत का फरमान, मुस्लिम न दाढ़ी रखेंगे और न पढ़ेंगे नमाज...हिंदी में रखेंगे नाम

19 सितंबर 2018

UP ATS caught BSF constable in leaking information to ISI
Lucknow

हनी ट्रैप मामला : बीएसएफ का जवान एटीएस के हत्थे चढ़ा, आईएसआई को देता था गोपनीय सूचनाएं

19 सितंबर 2018

Himachal govt teachers union virender chauhan statement
Shimla

संघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बोले- मांगे मनवाने को शिक्षक संगठन हों एकजुट

19 सितंबर 2018

heavy rainfall warning in himachal for 22 and 23 september
Shimla

हिमाचल में दो दिन भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

19 सितंबर 2018

accident
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः बनिहाल के पास खाई में गिरा बीएसएफ का ट्रक, 3 जवानों की मौत

19 सितंबर 2018

सुबाथू में सिमरन चौधरी व जूनियर मिक्का के नाम रही तीसरी संस्कृति संध्या
Solan

सुबाथू में सिमरन चौधरी व जूनियर मिक्का के नाम रही तीसरी संस्कृति संध्या

19 सितंबर 2018

Himachal congress chief sukhwinder sukhu demanded high level probe of pilot kartik death
Shimla

कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष बोले- पायलट कार्तिक की मौत की उच्च स्तरीय जांच हो

19 सितंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

कारगिल शहीद की पत्नी से धोखाधड़ी, एसपी ने नहीं सुनी गुहार, तो प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने दिया ये आदेश

19 सितंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

हिमाचल प्रदेश: हत्या के जुर्म में सजा काट रही महिला, निजी कंपनी ने भेजा नौकरी का ऑफर

19 सितंबर 2018

पहले छोटे बेटे ने की पिता की हत्या, फिर बड़े ने छोटे भाई को मार डाला
Ghaziabad

पहले छोटे बेटे ने की पिता की हत्या, फिर बड़े ने छोटे भाई को मार डाला

19 सितंबर 2018

two youth flows in ramganga at pithoragarh
Dehradun

पिथौरागढ़: रामगंगा नदी में नहाने के दौरान सेना के जवान सहित दो लोग बहे, तलाश जारी

19 सितंबर 2018

शिवजोत के प्लाजो पाके निकली दा का मुरीद हुआ अर्की
Solan

शिवजोत के प्लाजो पाके निकली दा का मुरीद हुआ अर्की

19 सितंबर 2018

फोर्स मिलते 200 अवैध निर्माण ध्वस्त करेगा अविप
Ghaziabad

फोर्स मिलते 200 अवैध निर्माण ध्वस्त करेगा अविप

19 सितंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

डायल करते रहे '102' नंबर, एंबुलेंस नहीं मिलने पर प्रसूता ने तोड़ा दम

19 सितंबर 2018

