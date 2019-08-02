शहर चुनें

Wall of a building collapsed in Udyog Vihar Gurugram

गुरुग्रामः भारी बारिश के कारण इमारत की दीवार गिरी, कई कारें क्षतिग्रस्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 05:45 PM IST
गुरुग्राम में गिरी इमारत की दीवार
गुरुग्राम में गिरी इमारत की दीवार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गुरुग्राम के उद्योग विहार में शुक्रवार को एक इमारत की दीवार ढह गई, जिसकी चपेट में आने से कई कारें क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक यह हादसा भारी बारिश की वजह से हुआ है। फिलहाल इस हादसे में किसी के हताहत होने की जानकारी नहीं है। 
gurugram police wall of a building collapsed in gurugram
