मेट्रो में अस्सलाम-ए-इश्कुं यारा...: एक और वीडियो हुआ वायरल, लड़की से ज्यादा लोग 'चाचा' की कर रहे चर्चा

दिल्ली की लाइफ लाइन मानी जाने वाली मेट्रो पिछले कुछ दिनों से यात्रियों की अजीबोगरीब हरकत की वजह से चर्चा में है। जिसमें कभी मेट्रो के अंदर बिकिनी पहने लड़की तो कभी सीट पर बैठे एक लड़के के हस्तमैथुन (मास्टरबेशन) करते हुए वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद यात्रियों और मेट्रो प्रशासन को शर्मिंदगी का सामना करना पड़ा। इसी कड़ी में अब एक और वीडियो इस वक्त काफी वायरस हो रहा है।
Adding to the series of incidents, a new video has recently gone viral, capturing a girl dancing inside a crowded coach of the Delhi Metro.#viralTiktok #Delhi #Reels#instagramdown #DelhiMetro #ViralVideos #TikTok #Memes #viral2023 #instagram pic.twitter.com/hmWsVzwWnf— Sohaan Khan (@being_sohaan) June 9, 2023
Uncle at the back b like - pic.twitter.com/HnvbhMcsjC— Dishant Shah (@dishahnt) June 9, 2023
