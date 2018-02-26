शहर चुनें

यूपी: पुलिस की जीप से कूदकर भागे शराब तस्कर की मौत, परिजन बोले- फर्जी एनकाउंटर किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 11:18 AM IST
uttar pradesh Man died after allegedly jumping off a police vehicle in Jewar of Gautam Budh Nagar
Circle Officer - फोटो : ani
जेवर कोतवाली क्षेत्र में रविवार को पुलिस की जीप से कूदकर भाग रहे शराब तस्करी के आरोपी की ट्रक की टक्कर से मौत हो गई। वहीं, परिजनों ने पुलिस पर फर्जी एनकाउंटर का आरोप लगाते हुए जेवर-खुर्जा मार्ग पर जमकर हंगामा किया। 
उन्होंने जहांगीरपुर चौकी में तैनात एक हेडकांस्टेबल की पिटाई कर दी। हेड कांस्टेबल जगमेहर सिंह को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि जहांगीरपुर चौकी पुलिस ने रविवार को बॉबी मीणा और कुल्लू को हिरासत में लिया था। 

आरोपियों को जहांगीरपुर से जेवर ले जाते वक्त बॉबी मोहवालीपुर और बांकापुर के बीच जेवर-खुर्जा मार्ग पर पुलिस जीप से कूदकर भाग निकला। तभी दूसरी ओर से आ रहे ट्रक ने उसे टक्कर मार दी, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई।

