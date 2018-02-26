वहीं जेवर विधायक धीरेंद्र ठाकुर ने कहा है कि जिम्मेदार पुलिस कर्मियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया जाएगा। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया है। इस घटना को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के ध्यान में लाया जाएगा। विधायक ने कहा कि परिवार की संभव मदद की जाएगी।
Police had arrested a man for smuggling of alcohol, he was being taken to the police station when he jumped off the police van in an attempt to run and met with an accident and died: Circle Officer, Dadri pic.twitter.com/NzavNUBvza— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 26, 2018
Case will be registered against police personnel responsible. Body has been sent for post-mortem. Will bring the incident to CM Yogi Adityanath's attention. The family will be extended all possible help: Jewar MLA Dhirendra Thakur pic.twitter.com/DUtqTECTIX— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 26, 2018
26 फरवरी 2018