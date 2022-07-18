Uphaar Cinema Case: आरोपियों को लगा झटका, पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने मजिस्ट्रेट अदालत के आदेश को बरकरार रखा

उपहार सिनेमा अग्निकांड में आरोपी रियल एस्टेट कारोबारी व अन्य को झटका लगा है। दिल्ली पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने साक्ष्यों के साथ छेड़छाड़ मामले में मजिस्ट्रेट अदालत द्वारा पारित आदेश को बरकरार रखा है। कोर्ट ने रियल एस्टेट कारोबारी सुशील, गोपाल अंसल और दो अन्य लोगों द्वारा सजा को चुनौती देने वाली अपील को खारिज कर दिया है। हालांकि, कोर्ट ने मामले में सह-आरोपियों में से एक अनूप सिंह को राहत दी है। कोर्ट ने अनूप की अपील को स्वीकार करते हुए जमानत दे दी। सजा की मात्रा पर कोर्ट में कल दलीलें सुनी जाएंगी।

Delhi Patiala House Court upholds the order passed by Magistrate court in Uphaar cinema fire evidence tampering case, therefore, dismissing the appeal moved by real estate barons Sushil, Gopal Ansal & two others challenging their conviction.