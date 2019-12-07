विरोध: उन्नाव की बेटी का हश्र देख दिल्ली की महिला ने छह साल की बच्ची पर डाला पेट्रोल

Delhi: A woman protesting against Unnao rape case, threw petrol on her 6 year old daughter, outside Safadrjung hospital. The girl has been taken to emergency for the treatment, woman has been taken into custody by Police pic.twitter.com/IbCuQBIoeG— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
निर्भया केस में आरोपी विनय शर्मा की दया याचिका खारिज करने की सिफारिश गृह मंत्रालय ने राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से की है।
6 दिसंबर 2019