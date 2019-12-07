शहर चुनें

Unnao case woman protesting against this case threw petrol at her 6 year old daughter apprehended

विरोध: उन्नाव की बेटी का हश्र देख दिल्ली की महिला ने छह साल की बच्ची पर डाला पेट्रोल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 07 Dec 2019 01:20 PM IST
woman protest against unnao rape case
woman protest against unnao rape case - फोटो : एएनआई
दिल्ली में सफदरजंग अस्पताल के बाहर उन्नाव दुष्कर्म केस के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रही एक महिला ने अपनी छह साल की बेटी पर पेट्रोल डालकर आग लगाने की कोशिश की।
हालांकि वक्त रहते ही उसे पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया और बच्ची को इलाज के लिए इमरजेंसी वार्ड में भेज दिया। 

गौरतलब है कि उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामले की पीड़िता की मौत हो जाने के बाद इसके विरोध में एक महिला सफदरजंग अस्पताल के बाहर प्रदर्शन कर रही थी।

इसी दौरान उसने अपनी छह साल की बेटी पर पेट्रोल डालकर उसे आग लगाने की कोशिश की लेकिन पुलिस की सजगता के चलते वह कामयाब न हो सकी। पुलिस ने उसे हिरासत में ले लिया और बच्ची का इलाज चल रहा है।

 
unnao case unnao case update unnao rape victim died unnao victim died safdarjung hospital safdarjung hospital case
