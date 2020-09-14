उमर खालिद की गिरफ्तारी के बाद महबूबा मुफ्ती ने किया ट्वीट- भारत में अपराध नहीं धर्म तय करता है कौन जेल जाएगा

Umar Khalid's arrest by Delhi police after naming Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh& Apoorvanand, leaves no doubt at all about the malafide nature of it's investigation into Delhi riots. It's a conspiracy by the police to frame peaceful activists in the guise of Investigation— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 14, 2020
"हम हिंसा का जवाब हिंसा से नहीं देंगे। अगर वह दंगा करआएंगे तो हम झंडा लहराएंगे।अगर वह गोली चलाएंगे तो हम संविधान को हाथ में उठाएंगे"। यह है उमर खालिद, जिसको दिल्ली दंगा करवाने के लिए गिरफ्तार किया है। कपिल मिश्रा जैसे लोग जिन्होंने साफ-साफ दंगा भड़काया उनको नहीं। pic.twitter.com/lGP5ciKF2x— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 14, 2020
