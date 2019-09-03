शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR › two killed and two injured after a dumper truck ran over an auto-rickshaw and pedestrians

दिल्लीः तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने ऑटो और पैदल चल रहे लोगों को रौंदा, दो की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 03 Sep 2019 04:49 AM IST
देर रात इंडिया के पास हुआ सड़क हादसा
देर रात इंडिया के पास हुआ सड़क हादसा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
इंडिया गेट के पास मान सिंह रोड पर देर रात एक ट्रक ने एक ऑटो-रिक्शा और पैदल चल रहे लोगों को टक्कर मार दी। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक इस हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई है और दो घायल हैं। 
delhi police road accident two dead india gate
