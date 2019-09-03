दिल्लीः तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने ऑटो और पैदल चल रहे लोगों को रौंदा, दो की मौत

Delhi: Two killed and two injured after a dumper truck ran over an auto-rickshaw and pedestrians on Man Singh Road near India Gate, last night. Driver of dumper truck arrested by the police. pic.twitter.com/tC9tPwQ6v5— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019
दिल्ली कैंट स्थित केंद्रीय विद्यालय के 9वीं कक्षा के छात्र मनोग्य सिंह सुयांश के लिए सात सितंबर यादगार दिन होने जा रहा है। उन्हें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के संग चंद्रयान-2 की लैंडिंग लाइव देखने का अवसर मिला है।
3 सितंबर 2019