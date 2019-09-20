डीएनडी टोल प्लाजा के पास सड़क हादसा, डॉक्टर समेत दो की मौत, चार घायल

Delhi: Two including a doctor dead and four injured after an ambulance collided with a truck near DND toll plaza.The injured have been shifted to hospital.— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2019
20 सितंबर 2019