डीएनडी टोल प्लाजा के पास सड़क हादसा, डॉक्टर समेत दो की मौत, चार घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 07:23 AM IST
डीएनडी टोल प्लाजा के पास हुए सड़क हादसे में एक डॉक्टर समेत दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक इस हादसे में चार लोग घायल भी हुए हैं। 
जानकारी के अनुसार टोल प्लाजा के पास एक एम्बुलेंस ट्रक से टकरा गई। घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया गया है। 
road accident dnd toll plaza two dead
