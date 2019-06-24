दुष्कर्म के आरोप में दो भाई गिरफ्तार, आरोपी की मां ने काम दिलाने का किया था वादा

Delhi: 2 brothers arrested by police yesterday for allegedly repeatedly raping a 22-year-old woman over a period of 4 days. The woman had came from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur & the mother of the accused had offered her help in finding work. Case registered. Investigation underway— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में बदमाश बेखौफ हैं। इस बार बदमाशों ने महिला पत्रकार को निशाना बनाया है। बदमाशों ने महिला पत्रकार पर गोली चलाई, पीड़िता के हाथ में गोली लगी है।
23 जून 2019