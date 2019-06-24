शहर चुनें

Two brothers arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman in delhi

दुष्कर्म के आरोप में दो भाई गिरफ्तार, आरोपी की मां ने काम दिलाने का किया था वादा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 01:17 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social media
पुलिस ने दुष्कर्म के आरोप में दो भाइयों को गिरफ्तार किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार दोनों भाइयों को रविवार को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। 
आरोप है कि दोनों भाइयों ने 22 साल की एक महिला के साथ 4 दिनों के अंदर की बार दुष्कर्म किया। बताया जाता है कि महिला कानपुर की है और आरोपी की मां ने उस महिला को काम दिलाने की पेशकश की थी। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है। 

मिताली चंदोला
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में महिला पत्रकार को मारी गोली, गाड़ी नहीं रोकने पर फेंके अंडे

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में बदमाश बेखौफ हैं। इस बार बदमाशों ने महिला पत्रकार को निशाना बनाया है। बदमाशों ने महिला पत्रकार पर गोली चलाई, पीड़िता के हाथ में गोली लगी है।

23 जून 2019

मनोज तिवारी (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

मनोज तिवारी को जान से मारने की धमकी देने वाला गिरफ्तार

23 जून 2019

दिल्ली के वसंत अपार्टमेंट में ट्रिपल मर्डर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में ट्रिपल मर्डर, बुजुर्ग दंपती और नौकरानी की गला रेतकर हत्या

23 जून 2019

दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

उच्च न्यायालय ने मोबाइल टावर लगाए जाने के खिलाफ दायर याचिका खारिज की

23 जून 2019

विधायक ओम प्रकाश शर्मा का पोस्टर
Delhi NCR

विधायक जी लापता हैं, पता बताने वाले को 1100 रुपये का ईनाम, इस पोस्टर ने दिल्ली में मचाई खलबली

23 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आज से फिर बदलेगा मौसम, हल्की बारिश की उम्मीद

23 जून 2019

ब्लैकमेलिंग
Delhi NCR

उधार रुपये वापस मांगे तो भेज दी बेटी की अश्लील फोटो, उड़ गई नींद

23 जून 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

शुगर लेवल बढ़ने की वजह से मुलायम सिंह यादव फिर मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती 

23 जून 2019

delhi mehrauli husband stabbed wife and 3 kids to death admitted in note
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पत्नी और तीन बच्चों को चाकू से गोदा, लिखित नोट में कबूला जुर्म, गिरफ्तार

22 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बेटी से छेड़छाड़ पर तवे से हमला कर बीटेक छात्र की हत्या, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

23 जून 2019

