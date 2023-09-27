बदमाशों की दिल्ली: करोड़ों की चोरी के बाद एक और ज्वेलरी शॉप में 50 लाख की लूट, तमंचा लहराते हुए निकले लुटेरे

दिल्ली में बदमाशों के हौसले बुलंद हैं। समयपुर बादली थाना क्षेत्र में बुधवार को चोरों ने बंदूक की नोक पर एक ज्वेलरी की दुकान से 50 लाख रुपये के गहने लूट लिए। बताया जा रहा है कि हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने दुकान के बाहर फायरिंग भी की। जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। मालिक मुकेश गोयल ने बताया कि उनके बेटे नितिन गोयल और पांच कर्मचारी उस दौरान दुकान में मौजूद थे।

#WATCH | Delhi: A jewellery shop was looted by three armed miscreants in the SamayPur Badli area today. Viral video (confirmed by police) showed that after looting and while they were escaping, the miscreants fired in the open on the streets. pic.twitter.com/r5ijsCJ4WN