शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   three people died after a car they were travelling in caught fire in delhi

दिल्लीः फ्लाइओवर पर चलती कार बनी आग का गोला, तीन की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 10 Mar 2019 08:50 PM IST
कार में लगी आग
कार में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के यमुना बैंक डिपो के पास रविवार को एक चलती कार में आग लगने से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। शुरुआती जानकारी के मुताबिक इस घटना में तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जबकि दो को सुरक्षित बचा लिया गया है।  
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 


घटनास्थल पर पुलिस की टीम पहुंच गई है और जांच में जुट गई है। फिलहाल मृतकों की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। पुलिस एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि कार में आग करीब 6.30 बजे शाम को लगी थी। 

Recommended

देहरादून में बनेगी देश की 5वीं साइंस सिटी
Dehradun

देहरादून में 134 करोड़ से बनेगी देश की 5वीं साइंस सिटी, सीएम त्रिवेंद्र ने किया शिलान्यास

10 मार्च 2019

हाथी ने कार पर किया हमला
Dehradun

बिगड़ैल हाथी ने जंगल सफारी के लिए गए पर्यटकों की कार पर किया हमला, मची अफरा-तफरी

10 मार्च 2019

प्रशिक्षु वन अधिकारियों ने ली बाढ़ सुरक्षा कार्यों की जानकारी
Dehradun

प्रशिक्षु वन अधिकारियों ने ली बाढ़ सुरक्षा कार्यों की जानकारी

10 मार्च 2019

कब और किस दिशा में बनेगा करियर? जानिये हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कब और किस दिशा में बनेगा करियर? जानिये हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
54 एलटी शिक्षकों को सुगम में ही मिलेगी तैनाती
Dehradun

54 एलटी शिक्षकों को सुगम में ही मिलेगी तैनाती

10 मार्च 2019

बाजपुर में खुदाई में निकली मूर्तियां
Dehradun

...तो 1500 साल पुरानी हैं खुदाई में मिली दुर्लभ मूर्तियां, जांच में जुटी पुरातत्व विभाग की टीम

10 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी
Dehradun

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता ने किया राहुल गांधी का स्वागत, कह दी बड़ी बात...

10 मार्च 2019

काफी लम्बे समय तक नौकरी के बिना रहना पड़ता है ? ऐसा होता है जब रोजगार में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
ज्योतिष समाधान

काफी लम्बे समय तक नौकरी के बिना रहना पड़ता है ? ऐसा होता है जब रोजगार में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
विज्ञापन
delhi police yamuna bank depot fire in car
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

लाहौर एयरपोर्ट
World

एयर स्ट्राइक : खौफजदा पाक दो दिन और बंद रखेगा अपना हवाई क्षेत्र

10 मार्च 2019

Jamaat-e-Islami was in touch with the Pakistani High Commission in India
India News

भारत में पाकिस्तानी उच्चायोग के संपर्क में था जमात-ए-इस्लामी 

10 मार्च 2019

mansa musa 1 emperor of Mali empire richest man in history
Bizarre News

ये है इतिहास का सबसे अमीर इंसान, दौलत इतनी कि अंदाजा लगाना मुश्किल

10 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

अमेरिका में 15 प्रत्याशियों को हराकर चुनाव जीता बकरा, बना मेयर

10 मार्च 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

राजद में उम्मीदवारों और गठबंधन भागीदारों पर लालू करेंगे फैसला

10 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
आईएनएस चक्र पनडुब्बी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत की बढ़ेगी ताकत : परमाणु क्षमता से संपन्न पनडुब्बी के लिए रूस से किया समझौता

8 मार्च 2019

li ching yuen the oldest man ever live for 256 years
Bizarre News

पूरे 256 वर्ष तक जीवित था ये इंसान, इतनी लंबी जिंदगी के पीछे था अनोखा राज

10 मार्च 2019

Woman cyclist stopped midway in Belgium as she overtakes men competitors
Bizarre News

रेस में पुरुषों से आगे निकलने की मिली सजा, महिला साइकिलिस्ट के साथ हुआ ये व्यवहार

10 मार्च 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव
India News

मैनपुरी से चुनावी ताल ठोकेंगे मुलायम, 3 बार यूपी के सीएम और रक्षामंत्री तक ऐसा रहा सफर

8 मार्च 2019

Kim Denicola suffers transient global amnesia after headache loss memory of past 40 years
Bizarre News

तेज सिर दर्द के बाद महिला हुई बेहोश, होश आने पर भूली जिंदगी के 40 साल

10 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा
Delhi NCR

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: दिल्ली की सात सीटों पर 12 मई को मतदान, आचार संहिता लागू

चुनाव आयोग ने रविवार शाम को 17वीं लोकसभा के चुनावों की तारीखों का एलान कर दिया है। मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर इस संबंध में जानकारी दी। इसी के साथ उन्होंने दिल्ली में लोकसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का भी एलान कर दिया...

10 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सीआईएसएफ कैंप पहुंचे पीएम मोदी
Delhi NCR

सीआईएसएफ स्थापना दिवस कार्यक्रम: पीएम मोदी बोले- हम अनंत काल तक पीड़ित नहीं रह सकते

10 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एनसीआर: चटख धूप ने बदला मौसम का मिजाज, इस दिन बारिश की संभावना

10 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दो गुटों में फायरिंग, खिड़की से झांक रहे 6 साल के मासूम की मौत

10 मार्च 2019

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सिटी
Delhi NCR

शौक ऐसा कि बन बैठे ‘स्मार्ट यात्री’, डीएमआरसी ने फूल देकर किया स्वागत

10 मार्च 2019

आप विधायक नरेश बालियान के घर सीबीआई का छापा
Delhi NCR

आप विधायक नरेश बाल्यान के पास मिले दो करोड़ नकद, आयकर विभाग ने हिरासत में लिया

9 मार्च 2019

up roadways
Delhi NCR

नोएडा से कानपुर और लखनऊ जाएंगी बसें, रोडवेज ने शुरू की तैयारी

10 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी
Delhi NCR

प्रधानमंत्री गाजियाबाद को आज देंगे 32.5 हजार करोड़ की सौगात

8 मार्च 2019

womens day
Delhi NCR

Women's Day: सरकारी स्कूल के बच्चों को पढ़ाती हैं अंग्रेजी, गरीब बेटियों को बना रहीं काबिल

8 मार्च 2019

hand cuff
Delhi NCR

बस में बिठाकर सात सवारियों को लूटा, कंडक्टर व चालक आनंद विहार से गिरफ्तार

9 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

पंडित दीनदयाल अंत्योदय भवन की 5वीं मंजिल पर लगी भीषण आग

पंडित दीनदयाल अंत्योदय भवन की 5वीं मंजिल पर आज सुबह भीषण आग लग गई जिससे वहां अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बन गया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड ने मौके पर पहुंच कर आग पर काबू पाया। हादसे में एक सीआईएसएफ जवान की मौत।

6 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस-आप 1:32

शीला दीक्षित ने ‘आप’ के साथ गठबंधन से किया इंकार, दिल्ली में गरमाई सियासत

5 मार्च 2019

सावित्री बाई 1:33

सांसद सावित्री बाई फूले ने बीजेपी से दिया इस्तीफा,कांग्रेस का थामा दामन

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन 1:41

अभिनंदन से दिल्ली में रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने की मुलाकात, कहा अभिनंदन पर गर्व है

2 मार्च 2019

आप 3:52

2019 के लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए आम आदमी पार्टी ने किया अपने 6 उम्मीदवारों का एलान

2 मार्च 2019

Related

राबर्ट वाड्रा का पोस्टर
Delhi NCR

लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ेंगे राबर्ट वाड्रा?, अब गाजियाबाद में पोस्टर लगाकर की गई अपील

9 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

शहीदों के सम्मान में दिल्ली मेट्रो की रेड लाइन पर दो स्टेशनों का बदला गया नाम

8 मार्च 2019

lok sabha elections 2019 no congress aap alliance says sheila dikshit
Delhi NCR

आम आदमी पार्टी को लगा झटका, कांग्रेस ने दिल्ली में गठबंधन से किया इनकार

5 मार्च 2019

bjp
Delhi NCR

बसपा के कद्दावर नेता वेदराम भाटी भाजपा में शामिल, मायावती सरकार में रह चुके हैं मंत्री

6 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में ऑटोरिक्शा किराया करीब 18 फीसदी बढ़ा, केजरीवाल सरकार ने दी मंजूरी

8 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

11 व 14 मार्च को दिल्ली एनसीआर में बारिश की संभावना, होना लगा है गर्मी का अहसास

10 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.