स्वच्छ भारत सर्वेक्षण 2020 : प्रदेश में अव्वल रहा नोएडा, देश में मिला 25 वां स्थान 

Feel happy to share Noida has been ranked #1 (UP)and #25(All India) in Swachh Survekshan 2020;Good jump from # 150 in SS2019; #324 in SS2018 ;Thanks all officers/staff / workers of @noida_authority/ residents of Noida for their contribution! Lets strive for #1 All India this year pic.twitter.com/KOVzy1tEQC