Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   suicide in farsh bazar shahdara delhi

मेट्रो कर्मचारी ने की आत्महत्या, फेसबुक पर वीडियो देख दोस्त ने दी पुलिस को इत्तला 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 11 Aug 2019 04:16 PM IST
शाहदरा के फर्श बाजार इलाके में आत्महत्या का एक मामला सामने आया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार को पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम को सवेरे सूचना मिली थी कि फर्श बाजार में फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली गई है। 
जिस व्यक्ति ने आत्महत्या की उसके दोस्त ने पुलिस को फोन कर बताया कि उसने घटना का वीडियो फेसबुक पर देखा था। शव को पोस्ट मॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। जांच जारी है। 
suicide in delhi facebook video delhi police
