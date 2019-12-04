शहर चुनें

जेएनयूः हॉस्टल मैनुअल और बढ़ी हुई फीस वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर मशाल विरोध

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 12:54 AM IST
मशाल विरोध
मशाल विरोध - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जेएनयू के छात्र हॉस्टल मैनुअल और बढ़ी हुई फीस को पूरी तरह से वापस लेने की मांग को लेकरलगातार प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। मंगलवार रात भी छात्रों ने अपनी इसी मांग को लेकर विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में टॉर्च और मशाल जलाकर प्रदर्शन किया। 
इसी बीच जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने हॉस्टल फीस बढ़ोतरी के विरोध में आंदोलन कर रहे छात्रों को सेमेस्टर परीक्षा में भाग न लेने पर विश्वविद्यालय से बाहर (दाखिला रदद) करने की चेतावनी दी है।
jnu protest protest march with torches jnu news
