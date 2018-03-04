शहर चुनें

SSC पेपर लीक: गृह मंत्री से मिले मनोज तिवारी, बच्चों के भविष्य को लेकर लिया ये फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 12:22 PM IST
ssc paper leak: manoj tiwari met home minister rajnath singh who assured action
manoj tiwari - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली में चल रहे कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (एसएससी) परीक्षा के पेपर लीक मामले की सीबीआई जांच की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों के पक्ष में मनोज तिवारी ने बड़ा कदम उठाया है।
बता दें कि रविवार को भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह से मिले। मामले पर बात-चीत के बाद मनोज तिवारी ने बताया कि गृह मंत्री ने पूरी बात सुनी और उन्होंने जांच का आश्वासन दिया है।


