Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   sprinter Parvinder Chaudhary has committed suicide by hanging himself inside his hostel room

दिल्ली: एथलीट परविंदर चौधरी ने जवाहरलाल नेहरु स्टेडियम के हॉस्टल में की आत्महत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 14 Nov 2018 09:19 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
एथलीट परविंदर चौधरी ने दिल्ली के जवाहरलाल नेहरु स्टेडियम स्थित एथलीट एकेडमी में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
जानकारी के अनुसार 18 साल के स्प्रिंटर परविंदर चौधरी ने हॉस्टल के कमरे में सीलिंग के पंखे से लटक कर आत्महत्या कर ली। स्पोर्टस अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया के अधिकारी ने बताया कि कल सुबह फोन पर उसका पिता के साथ किसी बात को लेकर विवाद हुआ था। जिसके बाद उसकी बहन भी बात करने के लिए आई। लेकिन हम उसे बचा नहीं सके। 
 

 

सांकेतिक चित्र
Delhi NCR

मां को पीटने पर नाबालिग बेटे ने पिता पर किया चाकू से हमला, पुलिस ने पकड़ा

अमन विहार में झगड़े से परेशान एक नाबालिग ने अपने पिता पर चाकू से वार कर उसे बुरी तरह घायल कर दिया। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने पीड़ित को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया और मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी नाबालिग को पकड़ लिया।

14 नवंबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Delhi NCR

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने दिये नोएडा इण्टरनेशनल ग्रीनफील्ड एयरपोर्ट पर काम में तेजी लाने के आदेश

13 नवंबर 2018

बाइक एक्सीडेंट में मारा गया दिव्य शर्मा
Delhi NCR

घर में सो रहे थे परिजन और चुपके से बाइक लेकर निकल गया 14 वर्षीय बालक, हादसे में मौत

12 नवंबर 2018

air india
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः ब्रीथ टेस्ट करवाना भूला पायलट, आधे घंटे बाद वापस बुलानी पड़ी फ्लाइट

11 नवंबर 2018

कपिल मिश्रा
Delhi NCR

आप से निलंबित विधायक कपिल मिश्रा ने लांच किया ' मेरा पीएम मेरा अभिमान' कैंपेन, यह है उद्देश्य

11 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आधार से शवों की पहचान संभव नहीं, यूआईडीएआई ने हाईकोर्ट में दाखिल किया जवाब

12 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

मनी लॉड्रिंग के मामले में पत्रकार उपेन्द्र राय की जमानत याचिका खारिज

13 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः खुला दरवाजा देख घर में घुसे पड़ोसी, अंदर के नजारे ने कर दिया हैरान

12 नवंबर 2018

एमजे अकबर
Delhi NCR

कोर्ट में द संडे गार्जियन की संपादक ने अकबर के पक्ष में दिया बयान, बताया सज्जन व्यक्ति

12 नवंबर 2018

मंत्री गोपाल राय ने किया दौरा
Delhi NCR

छठ पर दिल्ली सरकार ने किया छुट्टी का एलान, 13 नवंबर को बंद रहेंगे सभी स्कूल और सरकारी संस्थान

12 नवंबर 2018

