शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   soldier killed himself in Bulandshahr investigation going on

बुलंदशहर: पारिवारिक तनाव से परेशान सिपाही ने गोली मारकर की आत्महत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 11:59 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स
ख़बर सुनें
गाजियाबाद से सटे बुलंदशहर के नगर कोतवाली में तैनात सिपाही ने सोमवार सुबह गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सिपाही बागपत के खेकड़ा कस्बे का रहने वाला था और उसका नाम शेर सिंह धामा था। 
विज्ञापन
घटना की सूचना मिलते ही एसएसपी समेत तमाम आला अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे और मामले की तलाश में जुट गए। बताया जा रहा है कि मृतक सिपाही ने पारिवारिक तनाव से परेशान होकर इस घटना को अंजाम दिया है। 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बुलंदशहर में सड़क हादसा
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, ट्रक में घुसी तेज रफ्तार कार, चार युवकों की मौत

11 नवंबर 2019

bulandshahr news
Bulandshahar

परमिशन के बिना कलश यात्रा में बज रहे डीजे को प्रशासन ने कराया बंद

10 नवंबर 2019

bulandshahr news
Bulandshahar

घर में घुसकर महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़, विरोध पर पीटा

10 नवंबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
स्याना: मृतका अंजू
Bulandshahar

मैक्स पिकअप ने देवरानी-जेठानी को रौंदा, एक की मौत

10 नवंबर 2019

शिकारपुर क्षेत्र के गांव चीखल में आसमान से गिरा बर्फ का गोला टूटा हुआ।
Bulandshahar

बिना बादल आसमान से गिरा 20 किलो का बर्फ का टुकड़ा... जाने क्या हुआ

9 नवंबर 2019

bulandshahar news
Bulandshahar

बीएसए कार्यालय से शिक्षकों का संबद्धीकरण होगा समाप्त

9 नवंबर 2019

इस कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर द्वारकाधीश जी को अर्पित करें प्रातः भोग, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी :12-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर द्वारकाधीश जी को अर्पित करें प्रातः भोग, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी :12-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
suicide news soldier suicide bulandshahr police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-नरेंद्र मोदी-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सरकार बनाने की कवायद तेज, उद्धव से मिलने 'मातोश्री' पहुंचे राउत

11 नवंबर 2019

Boney Kapoor
Bollywood

12 साल तक श्रीदेवी से एकतरफा प्यार करते रहे थे बोनी, लव स्टोरी सुना फफक-फफक कर रोए

11 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
javed akhtar
Bollywood

अयोध्या फैसले पर सलीम खान के बाद अब जावेद अख्तर ने दी सलाह, बोले- 5 एकड़ जमीन पर बने...

11 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

अयोध्या फैसले के बाद पाकिस्तान से माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश, भारतीय हिंदू-मुस्लिम ने दिया करारा जवाब

11 नवंबर 2019

फरीदाबाद में एक परिवार के चार लोगों की हत्या
Delhi NCR

परिवार के चार लोगों की हत्या में बड़ा खुलासा, बेटे के दोस्त को लेकर सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच

11 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
तहसीन पूनावाला
Bollywood

बिग बॉस 13: एक हफ्ते में ही बेघर हुए तहसीन पूनावाला, अयोध्या फैसलेे से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन!

11 नवंबर 2019

दीपक चाहर
Cricket News

चाहर की हैट्रिक सहित भारत-बांग्लादेश मैच में बने पांच प्रमुख रिकॉर्ड्स

11 नवंबर 2019

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के 12 दिन बाद सामने आया था ये रिश्तेदार, बोनी कपूर पर लगाए थे ऐसे-ऐसे आरोप

11 नवंबर 2019

चुनाव, महाराष्ट्र (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सियासी संकट: शिवसेना के सांसद ने केंद्रीय मंत्री पद से दिया इस्तीफा, कांग्रेस करेगी बैठक

11 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अयोध्या फैसला : आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट डालने पर देश में 90 गिरफ्तार, अकेले यूपी में 77 हिरासत में

11 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रियंका गांधी
Delhi NCR

प्रियंका गांधी का हमला, कहा-'कर्मचारियों के पीएफ के पैसे का हिसाब यूपी सरकार को देना होगा'

कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर हमला करते हुए लिखा कि उप्र बिजली विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने साफ कह दिया है कि उन्हें DHFL पर जरा भी विश्वास नहीं है। 

11 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों का प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः जेएनयू से बाहर आया फीस वृद्धि के खिलाफ आंदोलन, सड़कों पर उतरे हजारों छात्र

11 नवंबर 2019

जेएनयू के तीसरे दीक्षांत समारोह में पहुंचे वेंकैया नायडू
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू का तीसरा दीक्षांत समारोहः उपराष्ट्रपति नायडू ने कहा-विश्वविद्यालय की काबिलियत पर गर्व है

11 नवंबर 2019

नवजात को कूड़े में फेंका
Delhi NCR

निर्दयी मां ने नवजात को मरने के लिए कूड़े में छोड़ा, सूअर मारते रहे मुंह, राहगीर बना मसीहा

11 नवंबर 2019

तीस हजारी कोर्ट के बाहर वकील
Delhi NCR

निचली अदालतों में आज से फिर ठप होगा काम, बेनतीजा रही एलजी संग वकीलों की बैठक

11 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः सरकारी अस्पतालों में नर्सों का प्रदर्शन आज से, 15 को हड़ताल

11 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

निजी लैब में गर्भवती महिलाओं और नवजात की मुफ्त होगी जांच, दिल्ली सरकार उपलब्ध कराएगी सुविधा

11 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आज और कल ऑड-ईवन से छूट, 550वें प्रकाश पर्व के कारण लिया गया फैसला

11 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

प्रकाश पर्व पर आज निकलेगा नगर कीर्तन, दिल्ली की इन सड़कों पर रहेगा जाम

11 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में एक और रामलीला मैदान बनाने की तैयारी, यहां विरोध-प्रदर्शन या आम सभाएं नहीं ये काम होगा

11 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र सियासी संकट | कांग्रेस-एनसीपी की बैठक, शिवसेना ने मीटिंग के लिए बुलाए विधायक

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने को लेकर जोड़तोड़ जारी है। सोमवार को जहां कांग्रेस-एनसीपी की बैठक है तो वहीं शिवसेना में भी बैठकों का दौर जारी है।

11 नवंबर 2019

टीएन शेषन 3:09

नहीं रहे पूर्व मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त टीएन शेषन,निष्पक्ष चुनावों के प्रबल समर्थक थे शेषन

11 नवंबर 2019

क्रिकेट 1:10

बांग्लादेश पर भारी पड़ा दीपक चाहर का 'छक्का', भारत ने 2-1 से जीती टी-20 सीरीज

10 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना 1:49

राज्यपाल ने शिवसेना से सरकार बनाने के बारे में पूछा, संजय राउत बोले-सीएम शिवसेना का होगा

10 नवंबर 2019

संजय निरुपम 1:15

संजय निरुपम का बड़ा बयान, कांग्रेस-NCP की सरकार एक कल्पना, शिवसेना का साथ होगा घातक

10 नवंबर 2019

Related

तीस हजारी कोर्ट में वकील
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस बनाम वकील झड़पः राज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने कहा- आपस में बातचीत कर मामला सुलझाएं दोनों पक्ष

10 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली में वायु प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

ऑड-ईवन से छूट मिलते ही रविवार को दिल्ली-एनसीआर की हवा हुई बेहद खराब

11 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू में आधी रात लगे देश विरोधी नारे, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया गया वीडियो

9 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली ऑड ईवन
Delhi NCR

सम-विषम में किए गए एक करोड़ के चालान, रोजाना 500 वाहन मालिक कर रहे हैं नियमों का उल्लंघन

10 नवंबर 2019

मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

अयोध्या फैसलाः दिल्ली में सभी सरकारी स्कूलों की छुट्टी, प्राइवेट स्कूल बंद रखने की अपील

9 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

अनधिकृत कॉलोनियों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन जल्द, इस योजना के तहत मिलेगा मालिकाना हक

11 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited