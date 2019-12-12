शहर चुनें

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश से गिरा तापमान, सर्द हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठंड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Dec 2019 07:38 PM IST
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में गुरुवार को हल्की बारिश और तेज हवाओं ने ठंड बढ़ा दी है। मौसम विभाग कई दिनों से हल्की बारिश होने की आशंका जता रही थी।
मौसम विभाग ने हवा के साथ बारिश और ओले भी पड़ने की आशंका जताई है। मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि इससे ठंड बढ़ेगी और अधिकतम तापमान में भी दो से तीन डिग्री की गिरावट आएगी।  
