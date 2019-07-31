शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान में खालिस्तान समर्थक के साथ दिखे सिरसा तो दी सफाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 06:05 AM IST
सिरसा
सिरसा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान में खालिस्तान समर्थक नेता के साथ दिखाई देने और इसकी तस्वीर वायरल हो जाने के बाद उठे सवालों के बीच शिरोमणि अकाली दल के नेता मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ने सफाई दी है। 
सिरसा ने कहा है कि यह तस्वीर मेरी मर्जी के खिलाफ गोपाल सिंह चावला के गनमैन ने चुपके से खींची है। सिरसा ने कहा कि मैं भारत विरोधी और नफरत फैलाने वाले लोगों से नहीं मिलता। 


सिरसा ने कहा कि जब मैं पाकिस्तान में गुरुद्वारा ननकाना साहिब में था तो चावला उस कमरे में आ गया जहां मैं चाय पी रहा था। उसने मुझसे बात करने की कोशिश भी की लेकिन मैंने मना कर दिया और कमरे से बाहर की तरफ चल दिया। तभी उसके बंदूकधारी ने पीछे से फोटो ले ली। 
manjinder singh sirsa pro khalistan leader nankana sahib clarification
घर में घुसा कोबरा
Delhi NCR

घर में घुसा कोबरा सोफे में जा छिपा, फुंफकारने से खुली बच्चों की नींद

गांव अलीपुर के एक घर में मंगलवार शाम को कोबरा सांप घुसने से हड़कंप मच गया। जिस वक्त कोबरा घर में घुसा उस वक्त दो बच्चे घर पर सो रहे थे।

31 जुलाई 2019

rolls royce
Delhi NCR

रॉल्स रॉयस ने ठेके हासिल करने को दी 76 करोड़ की रिश्वत, केस दर्ज

31 जुलाई 2019

आईएमए
Delhi NCR

राष्ट्रीय चिकित्सा आयोग विधेयक के विरोध में डॉक्टरों की आज देशव्यापी हड़ताल

31 जुलाई 2019

हसन अली
Delhi NCR

सानिया के बाद अब हरियाणा की शामिया बनेगी पाक क्रिकेटर की दुल्हन, 20 को है निकाह

30 जुलाई 2019

मुख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई
Delhi NCR

उन्नावः हादसे से कुछ दिन पहले पीड़िता ने लिखा था सीजेआई को पत्र, धमकी का किया था जिक्र

30 जुलाई 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

चलती मेट्रो में ज्वेलर से 60 लाख के हीरे चुराने वाली सात महिलाएं गिरफ्तार

31 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Delhi NCR

थाने जाकर बेटी बोली... माता-पिता व भाई ने की थी पार्षद के घर में चोरी

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पिता ही निकला बेटी की अस्मत का लुटेरा, फरार

31 जुलाई 2019

गिरफ्तार आरोपी
Delhi NCR

अपराध शाखा ने 1.25 करोड़ के सोने के साथ दो को दबोचा, आरोपियों में एक एमबीए और एक इंजीनियर

30 जुलाई 2019

पौधरोपण
India News

पौधे के साथ सेल्फी भेजो-पैसे कमाओ, पर्यावरण बचाने का अनोखा तरीका आया सामने

29 जुलाई 2019

पृथ्वी शॉ डोप टेस्ट में फेल, डोपिंग के आरोप में BCCI ने लगाया बैन

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के युवा बल्लेबाज और टीम इंडिया के उभरते सितारे पृथ्वी शॉ पर बीसीसीआई ने बैन लगा दिया। डोप टेस्ट में फेल होने की वजह से उनपर ये एक्शन लिया गया है।

30 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 2:09

कर्नाटक में सियासी घमासान, येदियुरप्पा का आदेश कर्नाटक में नहीं मनाई जाएगी टीपू सुल्तान की जयंती

30 जुलाई 2019

आजम खान 3:10

आजम खान की जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी पर छापा, चोरी की किताबें बरामद

30 जुलाई 2019

तीन तलाक 4:46

तीन तलाक बिल वोटिंग के बाद राज्यसभा से पास, मोदी सरकार की बड़ी जीत

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:03

हिंदुस्तान की बेटी से निकाह करने जा रहे पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाज हसन अली

30 जुलाई 2019

delhi man hires contract killer to kill wife alleged boyfriend pays expensive gun as payment
Delhi NCR

पति ने पत्नी के प्रेमी को मारने के लिए दी सुपारी, कीमत में दिया कुछ ऐसा पुलिस भी हैरान

29 जुलाई 2019

हैप्पीनेस क्लास में मौजूद मिस्टर वांगचुक और मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

मिस्टर वांगचुक बने हैप्पीनेस क्लास के विद्यार्थी, बोले- सरकारी स्कूलों में है देश का भविष्य

30 जुलाई 2019

JNU
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू : दिव्यांग छात्र को तीन छात्रों ने दी धमकी, कहा- नजीब की तरह कर दिया जाएगा गायब

30 जुलाई 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश भवन के बाहर प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को न्याय दिलाने के लिए यूपी भवन के बाहर प्रदर्शन

30 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट ने रद्द की जेएनयू में भाषा विभाग के चेयरपर्सन की नियुक्ति

31 जुलाई 2019

डॉ. कुमार
Delhi NCR

जहरीली हैं दिल्ली की हवाएंः प्रदूषण बना रहा है गंभीर रोगों का शिकार

31 जुलाई 2019

