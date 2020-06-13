शहर चुनें
Delhi › Delhi NCR › Sir ganga ram hospital file petition demanding quashing of fir against them by delhi government for violating covid regulations

सर गंगा राम अस्पताल ने हाईकोर्ट में डाली याचिका, दिल्ली सरकार की एफआईआर को रद्द करने की मांग

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 13 Jun 2020 11:40 AM IST
delhi high court
delhi high court

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के प्रमुख सरकारी अस्पताल सर गंगा राम ने अपने ऊपर की गई प्राथमिकी को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर एक याचिका हाईकोर्ट में दायर की है। सर गंगा राम अस्पताल के खिलाफ यह प्राथमिकी दिल्ली सरकार ने कोविड-19 रेगुलेशन का उल्लंघन करने के लिए दर्ज कराई थी।
अब अस्पताल की मांग है कि उनके खिलाप दर्ज की गई प्राथमिकी रद्द कर दी जाए। अदालत ने इस मामले की सुनवाई की अगली तारीख 15 जून तय की है। बता दें कि राजधानी के सर गंगाराम अस्पताल पर महामारी अधिनियम के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया है।
delhi high court delhi police delhi government coronavirus coronavirus india coronavirus in delhi

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

