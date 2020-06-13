सर गंगा राम अस्पताल ने हाईकोर्ट में डाली याचिका, दिल्ली सरकार की एफआईआर को रद्द करने की मांग

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, has approached Delhi High Court seeking quashing of FIR filed against the hospital by Delhi Police on complaint of Delhi Government for allegedly violating #COVID19 regulation. Delhi High Court to hear the matter on 15th June. pic.twitter.com/Ki2dq0E24B— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.