अयोध्या फैसले से पहले जामा मस्जिद के शाही इमाम बुखारी बोले- न्यायपालिका में रखें विश्वास  

Delhi: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari issues statement ahead of probable Ayodhya verdict, says 'Though passions on both sides are running high, but I would urge the Indian conscience to exercise restraint and demonstrate faith in the judiciary' pic.twitter.com/wYfrOWxgs3— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
केंद्र सरकार ने शुक्रवार को बड़ा फैसला लिया है। सरकार ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा की एसपीजी (स्पेशल प्रोटेक्शन फोर्स) सुरक्षा हटाने का फैसला लिया है।
8 नवंबर 2019