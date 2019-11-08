शहर चुनें

अयोध्या फैसले से पहले जामा मस्जिद के शाही इमाम बुखारी बोले- न्यायपालिका में रखें विश्वास  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 07:38 PM IST
जामा मस्जिद के शाही इमाम मौलाना अहमद बुखारी
जामा मस्जिद के शाही इमाम मौलाना अहमद बुखारी - फोटो : amar ujala
जामा मस्जिद के शाही इमाम सैयद अहमद बुखारी ने अयोध्या मामले में फैसला आने से पहले एक बयान जारी किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि दोनों ओर के ही लोग जुनून में हैं। लेकिन मैं भारतीय विवेक से संयम बरतने और न्यायपालिका में विश्वास रखने का आग्रह करूंगा। 
ayodhya verdict jama masjid imam bukhari ram mandir verdict babri masjid
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

