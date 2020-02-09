शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Shaheen Bagh protestors allow funeral procession to pass through closed road

शाहीन बाग: प्रदर्शनकारियों ने शवयात्रा के लिए खोली बंद सड़क, बोले- इसमें कोई बड़ी बात नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 09 Feb 2020 03:34 PM IST
विज्ञापन
शवयात्रा के लिए खुली सड़क
शवयात्रा के लिए खुली सड़क - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
करीब दो महीने से शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन के कारण बंद रास्ते से रविवार को प्रदर्शनकारियों ने एक शवयात्रा को जाने की अनुमति दी। इस दौरान एक प्रदर्शनकारी ने बताया कि हम एक-दूसरे का सम्मान करते हैं और आज हमने इस बंद रास्ते से शवयात्रा को जाने दिया, इसमें कोई बड़ी बात नहीं हैं। उसने कहा कि हमने इससे पहले इस रास्ते से बसों और एम्बुलेंस को भी पार होने की अनुमति दी है। 
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अखिलेश यादव
Delhi NCR

भाजपा को आज दिल्ली ने नकारा है, कल पूरा देश नकारेगा: अखिलेश यादव

9 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: मतदान के बाद आत्मविश्वास से लबरेज ‘आप’, मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा-सपने हो रहे पूरे

9 फरवरी 2020

पीसी चाको
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: आप से गठबंधन करने की ताक में कांग्रेस, पीसी चाको बोले- नतीजे का इंतजार

9 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
delhi elections bjp and aap call meeting after voting
India News

अमित शाह के साथ समीक्षा के बाद जावड़ेकर बोले- एग्जिट पोल्स सही नहीं, एग्जैक्ट पोल का करें इंतजार

9 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली के उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

मतदान पर मनीष सिसोदिया का ट्वीट- पांच साल पहले एक सपना देखा था, आज पूरा हो रहा है

9 फरवरी 2020

delhi assembly elections 2020 Exit poll
India News

Exit Poll: सभी एग्जिट पोल में केजरीवाल सरकार, आप-भाजपा के वोट शेयर में इजाफा

9 फरवरी 2020

shaheen bagh shaheen bagh news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावों के दौरान मतदान के बाद मुस्लिम महिलाएं
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: एग्जिट पोल में आप की प्रचंड जीत, सीएए-शाहीन बाग नहीं बन सका मुद्दा

9 फरवरी 2020

corona
World

कोरोनावायरस: चीन के ‘सरकारी तंत्र’ की अनदेखी ने फैलाई महामारी, अब तक 811 की मौत

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Sidharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: टास्क में सिद्धार्थ ने नहीं दिया आरती का साथ, गुस्से में आई ये अभिनेत्री, कही ऐसी बात

9 फरवरी 2020

स्मृति और केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः महिलाओं को सलाह देने पर केजरीवाल-स्मृति इरानी में रार

9 फरवरी 2020

आधी आबादी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः आधी आबादी ने लोकतंत्र में निभाई पूरी जिम्मेदारी

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली चुनाव
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः चौका-बर्तन कर महिलाएं घूंघट ओढ़कर मतदान करने निकलीं

9 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः हुक्के के धुएं के साथ हवा में उड़ता गया जातिगत समीकरण

9 फरवरी 2020

himanshi khurana
Television

Bigg Boss 13: प्रपोज डे पर हिमांशी ने आसिम को किया याद, साझा की ये खास तस्वीर

9 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः मतदान करने पहुंचे पर पता चला दे चुके हैं वोट

9 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

गांव में बरात लाए तो लाशें बिछा दूंगा... धमकी के बाद फैली सनसनी 

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi hits back at rahul gandhi over dande marenge statement
India News

'युवा डंडे मारेंगे' पर मोदी का राहुल को जवाब, सूर्य नमस्कार करके पीठ मजबूत करूंगा

बजट सत्र के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर लाए गए धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा के दौरान कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी को निशाने पर लिया। 

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Shaheen Bagh: गुंजा कपूर बुर्का पहन पहुंची शाहीन बाग
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बागः गुंजा कपूर पर बुर्का पहनकर वीडियो बनाने का आरोप, पुलिस ने बाहर निकाला

5 फरवरी 2020

आप की वेबसाइट
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः गृह मंत्री के नाम से आम आदमी पार्टी ने लांच की वेबसाइट

7 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case: tihar authority moves patiala house court for fresh death warrant issuance
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: गुनाहगारों की फांसी की नई तारीख के लिए तिहाड़ पहुंचा कोर्ट

6 फरवरी 2020

लोकसभा में डॉ हर्षवर्धन के संबोधन के दौरान हंगामा
India News

लोकसभा में हंगामा, डॉ हर्षवर्धन की सीट तक पहुंचे कांग्रेसी, जानिए पूरा घटनाक्रम

7 फरवरी 2020

दोषी गनमैन महिपाल
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम : जज की पत्नी व बेटे की हत्या मामले में गनमैन महिपाल दोषी करार, आज सुनाई जाएगी सजा

7 फरवरी 2020

वायरल फोटो पर बोले केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल बोले, अगर कपिल आप से जुड़ा है तो उसे दोगुनी सजा मिलनी चाहिए

5 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस : दोषियों को फांसी दी जाएगी या टलेगी, हाईकोर्ट आज सुनाएगा फैसला

5 फरवरी 2020

जामिया
Delhi NCR

सीएएः समर्थकों से 7 तक शाहीन बाग पहुंचने की अपील, हिंसा की आशंका ने बढ़ाई चिंता

5 फरवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Delhi NCR

Delhi Election 2020: बिरयानी वाले बयान पर घिरे योगी, चुनाव आयोग ने जारी किया नोटिस 

6 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

बीजेपी प्रत्याशी सुनील यादव बोले-केजरीवाल की हार तय, कहा-बीजेपी हारी तो कभी नहीं लड़ूंगा चुनाव

एग्जिट पोल में भले ही आम आदमी पार्टी को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिलता दिख रहा हो लेकिन बीजेपी इसे मानने को तैयार नहीं। नई दिल्ली सीट से केजरीवाल के खिलाफ मैदान में उतरे बीजेपी प्रत्याशी सुनील यादव ने केजरीवाल की हार को तय बताया है।

9 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली 1:29

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: मतदान के बाद आत्मविश्वास से लबरेज ‘आप’, मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा-सपने हो रहे पूरे

9 फरवरी 2020

सुपरमून 1:38

नौ फरवरी को दिखेगा 2020 का पहला सुपरमून, 14 गुना बड़ा और 30 गुना ज्यादा चमकीला होगा चांद

9 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 1:42

भारत में चीन से आने वाले विदेशी नहीं कर सकेंगे प्रवेश, डीजीसीए ने दिया आदेश

9 फरवरी 2020

poetry in parliament loksabha rajyasabha 6:10

Poetry in Parliament - सियासत की पंचायत में शेर-ओ-शायरी के पंच

9 फरवरी 2020

Related

बसपा उम्मीदवार नारायण दत्त शर्मा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः बसपा प्रत्याशी ने लगाया हमले का आरोप, विरोधियों पर उठाई उंगली

6 फरवरी 2020

Sharjeel Imam
Delhi NCR

शरजील ने जेएनयू में भी दिया था भड़काऊ भाषण, राम मंदिर पर फैसले के बाद उगला था जहर

6 फरवरी 2020

आप ने जारी किया अपना घोष
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने भाजपा को दी खुली बहस की चुनौती, दोपहर एक बजे तक का दिया समय

5 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दिल्ली : अमेरिकी दूतावास परिसर में पांच वर्षीय बच्ची से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

5 फरवरी 2020

अमित शाह का काफिला
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः हिंदुत्व की बयार से मुकाबले में आई भाजपा

7 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: आप दफ्तर पहुंचे बग्गा
Delhi NCR

जब वोट मांगते हुए आप के कार्यालय पहुंच गए भाजपा उम्मीदवार तेजिंदर बग्गा

6 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited