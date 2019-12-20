शहर चुनें

Seven member team of NHRC visited JMI library for Investigation

जामिया हिंसा: जांच के लिए लाइब्रेरी पहुंची एनएचआरसी की सात सदस्यीय टीम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 03:47 PM IST
NHRC Team
NHRC Team - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग की सात सदस्यीय टीम 15 दिसंबर को पुलिस द्वारा लाइब्रेरी में गुसकर छात्रों की पिटाई और तोड़फोड़ मामले में जांच करने जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया पहुंची। सात सदस्यीय इस टीम की अगुवाई आईपीएस मंजिल सैनी कर रही हैं। 
बता दें कि 15 दिसंबर को जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया के छात्रों ने प्रदर्शन निकाला था। इस प्रदर्शन में पुलिस पर जामिया विश्विद्यालय के लाइब्रेरी में गुसकर छात्रों को पीटने का आरोप है।  

इस प्रदर्शन में जामिया के कई छात्र घायल हो गए थे। साथ ही पुलिसबलों को भी चोटें आई थीं। जामिया की वीसी नजमा अख्तर ने कहा था कि हिंसक प्रदर्शन में जामिया के कोई छात्र शामिल नहीं थे। 
delhi police jamia millia islamia delhi crime news
जामा मस्जिद के बाहर प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

CAA Protest In Delhi Live Updates: दिल्ली में तीन जगहों पर प्रदर्शन जारी, 13 मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद

20 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी में जगह-जगह हो रहे सीएए के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

नागरिकता कानून: मेरठ में हालत बेकाबू, हिंसा में एक की मौत, कानपुर-फिरोजाबाद समेत कई जिलों में बवाल

20 दिसंबर 2019

मंगल का वृश्चिक राशि में गोचर
Predictions

25 दिसंबर को मंगल का सबसे बड़ा राशि परिवर्तन, इन राशियों की होगी चांदी लेकिन सावधान रहें ये लोग

20 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज नहीं इस कंटेस्टेंट पर आया सिद्धार्थ का दिल, बोले- 'मुझे तुम पसंद हो'!

20 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सेंगर
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांडः मरने तक जेल में रहेगा सेंगर, पीड़िता को देगा 25 लाख का मुआवजा

20 दिसंबर 2019

best government scheme for investment Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme earn money
Personal Finance

इस सरकारी योजना के नियम में हुआ बदलाव, बेटी के नाम निवेश कर मिलेंगे 73 लाख रुपये

20 दिसंबर 2019

काव्या मारन
Cricket News

IPL AUCTION: कौन है वो Mystery गर्ल जो हैदराबाद की तरफ से लगा रही थी खिलाड़ियों की बोली

20 दिसंबर 2019

fatehpur
Kanpur

फतेहपुर दुष्कर्म कांड: बेटी की डोली उठाने की थी तैयारी, उठ गई अर्थी, 'चाचा' से शादी होने तक...

20 दिसंबर 2019

loc
Jammu

पाकिस्तान पर सेना की जबरदस्त जवाबी कार्रवाई, जवानों ने मार गिराए कई सैनिक और आतंकवादी

20 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

सलमान खान को कोर्ट ने लगाई फटकार और जामिया छात्रों पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा का बयान, पांच खबरें

20 दिसंबर 2019

