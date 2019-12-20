जामिया हिंसा: जांच के लिए लाइब्रेरी पहुंची एनएचआरसी की सात सदस्यीय टीम

Jamia Millia Islamia PRO: A 7 member team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) headed by SSP, Investigation Manzil Saini (IPS) visited Jamia Millia Islamia today. They inspected the University library and inquired about the incident that took on 15 December 2019.— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सेक्टर-67 स्थित सोसायटी में रहने वाली 11वीं की छात्रा से कोचिंग सेंटर में शिक्षक द्वारा यौन उत्पीड़न का मामला सामने आया है।
20 दिसंबर 2019