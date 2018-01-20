Download App
रविवार को अगर करने वाले है वायलेट लाइन की मेट्रो में सफर तो बदलना पड़ सकता है प्लान, जानें क्यों

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 08:23 PM IST
services will be interrupted on sunday at violet line
delhi metro - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली मेट्रो की वायलेट लाइन 6 (कश्मीरी गेट से एस्काट्र्स मुजेसर) पर रविवार दोपहर को मरम्मत कार्य के चलते बीच के एक सेक्शन पर सिंगल लाइन पर चलेगी।

इसके चलते रविवार दोपहर करीब दो घंटे इस लाइन पर मेट्रो की सेवाएं थोड़ी प्रभावित रहेगी। इससे यात्रियों से अपील है की अगर वह वायलेट लाइन पर रविवार को जाने की योजना बना रहे है तो समय देखकर निकले।

डीएमआरसी के मुताबिक वायलेट लाइन पर नेहरू प्लेस से लेकर सरिता विहार के बीच पडने वाले ट्रैक पर पहले से मरम्मत कार्य पहले से तय है।
delhi metro delhi news

