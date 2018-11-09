#Haryana: Senior Manager of Tata Steel shot dead by former employee in Faridabad. Mujesar SHO says,“Bullets were shot at senior manager by a former employee.He died on the way to the hospital. In initial reports,doctors say he was shot with 5 bullets. Post-mortem reports awaited” pic.twitter.com/CNWhngKhAJ— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2018
बुलन्दशहर में मिनी ताजमहल बनवाने वाले फैजुल हसन कादरी की सड़क हादसे में मौत। बीती रात करीब एक बजे अज्ञात बाइक चालक ने टक्कर मारी थी।
9 नवंबर 2018