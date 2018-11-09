शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
फरीदाबादः टाटा स्टील के मैनेजर को पूर्व कर्मचारी ने मारी गोली, मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फरीदाबादा Updated Fri, 09 Nov 2018 09:48 PM IST
मृतक मैनेजर
मृतक मैनेजर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
फरीदाबाद में टाटा स्टील के सीनियर मैनेजर को कंपनी के पूर्व कर्मचारी ने गोली मार दी है। मुजेसर के एसएचओ ने इस बात की पुष्टी की है कि टाटा स्टील के पूर्व कर्मचारी ने ही मैनेजर को गोली मारी है। 
मैनेजर ने अस्पताल जाते हुए रास्ते में ही दम तोड़ दिया। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि मृतक को 5 गोलियां मारी गई हैं। फिलहाल पोस्टमार्डम रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
फैजुल हसन कादरी
Delhi NCR

बुलन्दशहरः मिनी ताजमहल बनवाने वाले फैजुल हसन कादरी की मौत, बाइक ने मारी थी टक्कर

बुलन्दशहर में मिनी ताजमहल बनवाने वाले फैजुल हसन कादरी की सड़क हादसे में मौत। बीती रात करीब एक बजे अज्ञात बाइक चालक ने टक्कर मारी थी।

9 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

शर्मनाक: 10वीं की छात्रा से नशे में धुत भाई ने किया दुष्कर्म, गिरफ्तार

9 नवंबर 2018

patiala house court
Delhi NCR

बीजेपी सांसद-पत्नी पर एफआईआर का निर्देश देने से कोर्ट का इंकार, कारोबारी ने लगाया था मारपीट का आरोप

9 नवंबर 2018

trade fair
Delhi NCR

ट्रेड फेयर में इस बार आपको नहीं दिखेंगे राज्यों के पवेलियन, एक चौथाई हिस्से में ही लगेगा मेला

9 नवंबर 2018

आप नेता
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज विवाद: पुलिस कमिश्नर से मिले आप नेता, मनोज तिवारी पर साजिशन खलल डालने का आरोप

9 नवंबर 2018

दीपक (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कपड़े खरीदने साथ बाजार नहीं जाने पर चाकू गोदकर हत्या, आरोपी गिरफ्तार     

9 नवंबर 2018

diwali
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः पिछले 5 सालों में इस बार सबसे स्वच्छ रही शहर की दिवाली

9 नवंबर 2018

दिल्ली के एटीएम में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में एटीएम में लगी भीषण आग, काबू पाने के प्रयास जारी

7 नवंबर 2018

kejriwal modi
Delhi NCR

नोटबंदी के 2 सालः केजरीवाल ने साधा पीएम मोदी पर निशाना, ये आज भी है रहस्य, अर्थव्यवस्था पर गहरा घाव

8 नवंबर 2018

cbi arrested gst assistant commissioner and one other in bribery case
Delhi NCR

घूस लेते रंगे हाथ पकड़े गए दिल्ली सरकार के जीएसटी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर

6 नवंबर 2018

दिवाली का गिफ्ट लेकर घर से निकला शख्स, आग की लपटों के साथ दौड़ने लगी कार

दिल्ली के पास गुरुग्राम में एक चलती कार में आग लग गई। मगर इससे भी ज्यादा हैरान करने वाली बात ये है कि आग लगने के बाद भी ये कार रुकी नहीं। आग की लपटों के साथ कार फ्लाईओवर पर दौड़ती रही।

8 नवंबर 2018

एयरपोर्ट 0:48

एयरपोर्ट पर विदेशी एयरलाइंस का हिंदुस्तानी सेलिब्रेशन, देखिए वीडियो

6 नवंबर 2018

शीला दीक्षित 1:12

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज के उद्घाटन को लेकर दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शीला दीक्षित ने कही ये बड़ी बात

5 नवंबर 2018

नेशनल न्यूज 1:13

दिल्ली वाले पी रहे हैं हर रोज 25 से 30 सिगरेट

5 नवंबर 2018

आप 0:34

मनोज तिवारी ने लगाया AAP विधायक अमानतुल्ला पर धक्का देने का आरोप

4 नवंबर 2018

noida wife refuse to give money for alcohol on diwali night husband commits suicide
Delhi NCR

दीपावली की रात पत्नी ने नहीं दिए शराब पीने के लिए पैसे तो लगा ली फांसी

8 नवंबर 2018

Government plans for power saving, LED bulbs will be found in post office
Delhi NCR

बिजली बचत के लिए सरकार ने बनाई नई योजना, पोस्ट ऑफिस में मिलेंगे एलइडी बल्ब

7 नवंबर 2018

signature bridge
Delhi NCR

14 साल का इंतजार खत्म, सिग्नेचर ब्रिज का उद्घाटन आज, कल से दौड़ेंगे वाहन

4 नवंबर 2018

जेएनयू में सांपों से सावधान रहने के लिए लगाया गया साइन बोर्ड।
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू में सांप और बिच्छू से डरना मना है, जंगली जानवरों को बचाने के लिए किया जाएगा जागरूक

9 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आज रात 11 बजे से दिल्ली में प्रवेश नहीं कर पाएंगे सामान ढोने वाले भारी और मध्यम श्रेणी के वाहन 

8 नवंबर 2018

प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

प्रदूषण से राहत देने को दिवाली बाद दिल्ली में हो सकती है कृत्रिम बारिश, आईआईटी-आईएमडी कर रहे तैयारी

7 नवंबर 2018

