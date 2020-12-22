दिल्ली सरकार ने प्रवासी मजदूरों को दी बड़ी राहत, गृह विभाग को जारी किए निर्देश 

As per the directions of the Chief Minister, instructions have been issued to the Home Department to withdraw all FIRs or complaints lodged during lockdown against migrant labourers: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain
(file photo)
