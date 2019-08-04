शहर चुनें

फ्रांस के नागरिक से मिला सेटेलाइट फोन, पेरिस से आया था दिल्ली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 07:40 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी एयरपोर्ट पर तैनात सीआईएसएफ के जवानों ने फ्रांस के नागरिक थिएरी रेगल्स ऑलिवर लैमार्क के एक से सेटेलाइट फोन जब्त किया है। 
रविवार को टर्मिनल दो पर तलाशी के दौरान उसके बैग से यह जब्त किया गया। लैमार्क पेरिस से दिल्ली आया था। उसे गो एयर की फ्लाइट से लेह जाना था। भारत में सेटेलाइट फोन प्रतिबंधित है, इसलिए सीआईएसएफ ने उसे पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया।
satellite phone french citizens indira gandhi airport paris
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

