Rouse Avenue court discharges Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh regarding 2014 Rail Bhawan protest

2014 रेल भवन विरोध प्रदर्शन मामला: पूर्व नेता आशुतोष और राज्यसभा सांसद संजय सिंह बरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 05 Jul 2019 07:44 PM IST
पूर्व नेता आशुतोष-राज्यसभा सांसद संजय सिंह
पूर्व नेता आशुतोष-राज्यसभा सांसद संजय सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के राउज एवेन्यू की विशेष अदालत ने शुक्रवार को राज्यसभा सांसद संजय सिंह और आम आदमी पार्टी के पूर्व नेता आशुतोष को बरी करने के आदेश दिए। मामला 2014 में रेल भवन के सामने विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के खिलाफ की गई शिकायत का है।
गौरतलब है कि साल 2014 में दिल्ली पुलिस के खिलाफ अपना विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के लिए पूरी केजरीवाल कैबिनेट रेल भवन के बाहर धरने पर बैठ गई थी। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल रात में रेल भवन के बाहर सड़क पर ही सो गए थे। इसे लेकर संजय सिंह, आशुतोष, मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और उपमुख्यमंत्री समेत आम आदमी पार्टी के कई नेताओं पर मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया था। 

delhi news 2014 rail bhawan protest arvind kejriwal sanjay singh
