Rouse Avenue Court discharges AAP MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma over misbehaving woman

आप विधायक नारायण दत्त शर्मा कोर्ट से रिहा, महिला से दुर्व्यवहार का था आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 07:19 PM IST
कोर्ट
कोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला (फाइल फोटो)
दिल्ली स्थित राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक नारायण दत्त शर्मा को एक महिला से दुर्व्यवहार मामले में रिहा कर दिया है। शर्मा पर बाल विकास योजना से जुड़ी एक महिला के साथ फोन पर दुर्व्यवहार करने का आरोप था। 
rouse avenue court aap leaders narayan dutt sharma
