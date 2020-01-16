शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   RJD will contest elections in Delhi vidhan sabha along with Congress

दिल्ली में कांग्रेस के साथ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ेगी आरजेडी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 08:55 PM IST
मनोज झा (फाइल फोटो)
मनोज झा (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल पार्टी ने दिल्ली में विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने का मन बना लिया है। पार्टी प्रवक्ता और राज्यसभा सांसद मनोज झा ने कहा कि दिल्ली के कई हिस्सों से हम पर दबाव बनाया जा रहा था कि हम दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ें। इसके लिए हमने कांग्रेस के साथ मिलकर बातचीत शुरू की और वार्ता साकारात्मक रही। इसके बाद आरजेडी 5-6 सीटों पर भी चुनाव लड़ने को तैयार हैं। जल्दी ही आगे की रणनीति की घोषणा की जाएगी।
delhi election 2020 delhi election manoj jha delhi assembly election 2020
