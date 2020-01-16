दिल्ली में कांग्रेस के साथ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ेगी आरजेडी

Manoj Jha, RJD: Possibly within 24 hrs, no. of seats on which we are contesting (in Delhi elections) will be decided, we will make an entry into the Delhi assembly elections. We wanted 10% seats - 7 seats. But if we come to an agreement then we are ready to contest on 5-6 seats. https://t.co/PcPwU9pV7f— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
महात्मा गांधी के प्रपौत्र तुषार गांधी ने सीएए, एनआरसी और एनआरपी के खिलाफ केंद्र सरकार पर हमला बोला। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें सरकार गुलाम बनाना चाहती है, लेकिन हमें गुलाम नहीं बनना है।
16 जनवरी 2020