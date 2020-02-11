शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Rajinder Nagar assembly election results 2020 latest news in hindi raghav chadha wins

राजेंद्र नगरः राघव चड्ढा को मिली बड़ी बढ़त, भाजपा के आरपी सिंह से 15 हजार से ज्यादा वोटों से आगे

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 02:54 PM IST
विज्ञापन
राघव चड्ढा
राघव चड्ढा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के राजेंद्र नगर से आम आदमी पार्टी के राघव चड्ढा अजेय बढ़त बना चुके हैं और चुनाव आयोग के घोषणा करते ही उनकी जीत तय हो जाएगी। आज सुबह आठ बजे मतगणना के शुरू होने के साथ ही राघव चड्ढा आगे चल रहे थे।
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने अपने विपक्षियों के मुकाबले लगातार बढ़त बनाए रखी। बता दें कि दिल्ली की राजेंद्र नगर सीट से उनके खिलाफ भाजपा के आरपी सिंह और कांग्रेस के रॉकी तुसीद मैदान में हैं। यह सीट आप के लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि इस पर उनके युवा नेता राघव चड्ढा खड़े हैं। सबकी निगाहें उन पर ही टिकी हैं।
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

#DelhiResults: रुझान आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर बनने लगे मीम्स, लोग इस तरह ले रहे मजे

11 फरवरी 2020

मीम्स
मीम्स
मीम्स
मीम्स
Bollywood

#DelhiResults: रुझान आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर बनने लगे मीम्स, लोग इस तरह ले रहे मजे

11 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में खाली पड़ा पंडाल
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग में धरना स्थल पर पसरा सन्नाटा, खाली पड़ा है पंडाल

11 फरवरी 2020

Bollywood

40 की उम्र में फिर दुल्हन बनीं काम्या पंजाबी, बॉयफ्रेंड संग शादी की पहली तस्वीरें आईं सामने

10 फरवरी 2020

kamya punjabi
kamya punjabi
kamya punjabi
kamya punjabi
Bollywood

40 की उम्र में फिर दुल्हन बनीं काम्या पंजाबी, बॉयफ्रेंड संग शादी की पहली तस्वीरें आईं सामने

10 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड लाइव स्कोर
Cricket News

IND vs NZ Live Score: ठाकुर का महंगा ओवर, न्यूजीलैंड फिर से मजबूत स्थिति में

11 फरवरी 2020

Cricket News

NZvIND: कीवियों के खिलाफ आखिरी मैच में हो सकते हैं कई बदलाव, कुछ ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

10 फरवरी 2020

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
मयंक अग्रवाल-पृथ्वी शॉ
विराट कोहली और श्रेयस अय्यर
रवींद्र जडेजा
Cricket News

NZvIND: कीवियों के खिलाफ आखिरी मैच में हो सकते हैं कई बदलाव, कुछ ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

10 फरवरी 2020

Kia Motors Plant South Korea
Auto News

कोरोनावायरस का कहर: दुनिया भर की ऑटो कंपनियों में उत्पादन बंद होने की आशंका

10 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
election results rajendra nagar election results rajendra nagar election result 2020 delhi election 2020 delhi assembly election 2020 election
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड लाइव स्कोर
Cricket News

IND vs NZ Live Score: ठाकुर का महंगा ओवर, न्यूजीलैंड फिर से मजबूत स्थिति में

11 फरवरी 2020

पार्टी ऑफिस में अरविंद केजरीवाल और संजय सिंह
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव: 62 पर आप, 21 से फिसलकर आठ पर पहुंची भाजपा

11 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

पटपड़गंज में कांटे की टक्कर के बाद जीते मनीष सिसोदिया, भाजपा दूसरे स्थान पर

11 फरवरी 2020

Delhi assembly election 2020
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली का रण LIVE: कौन उम्मीदवार आगे, कौन पीछे. यहां पूरा अपडेट

11 फरवरी 2020

मीम्स
Bollywood

#DelhiResults: रुझान आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर बनने लगे मीम्स, लोग इस तरह ले रहे मजे

11 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम 2020
India News

Delhi Elections 2020 Live: कौन आगे-कौन पीछे, हर सीट का नतीजा यहां जानें

11 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में खाली पड़ा पंडाल
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग में धरना स्थल पर पसरा सन्नाटा, खाली पड़ा है पंडाल

11 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली भाजपा के कार्यालय में लगा पोस्टर
Delhi NCR

क्या भाजपा ने मानी हार? पोस्टर में लिखा पराजय से निराश नहीं होते

11 फरवरी 2020

भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को उकसाते बांग्लादेशी
Cricket News

U19 CWC: बदसलूकी मामला, ICC ने भारत-बांग्लादेश के पांच खिलाड़ियों पर की कार्रवाई

11 फरवरी 2020

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla
Television

सिद्धार्थ से निजी रिश्ते को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा कर सकती हैं रश्मि, सवाल सुनते ही घरवाले हो गए हैरान

11 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

पटपड़गंज में कांटे की टक्कर के बाद जीते मनीष सिसोदिया, भाजपा दूसरे स्थान पर

चुनाव आयोग के मुताबिक फिलहाल मनीष सिसोदिया करीब 1400 वोटों से पीछे चल रहे हैं। सिसोदिया के खाते में अबतक 13844 वोट हैं, जबकि भारतीय जनता पार्टी के रविंद्र नेगी को 15271 वोट मिले हैं।

11 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली भाजपा के कार्यालय में लगा पोस्टर
Delhi NCR

क्या भाजपा ने मानी हार? पोस्टर में लिखा पराजय से निराश नहीं होते

11 फरवरी 2020

अलका लांबा
Delhi NCR

चांदनी चौक: आप उम्मीदवार जीत की तरफ, अलका लांबा ने हार स्वीकारी

11 फरवरी 2020

Delhi assembly election 2020
Delhi NCR

नई दिल्ली सीट से केजरीवाल की जीत तय, दस हजार से ज्यादा मतों से आगे

11 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: आप कार्यालय में लगे नारे
Delhi NCR

नारों से गूंजा आप कार्यालय- 'राजतिलक की करो तैयारी, आ रहे हैं मफलरधारी'

11 फरवरी 2020

delhi assembly elections 2020
Delhi NCR

LIVE: शाहीन बाग वाले ओखला में आप उम्मीदवार अमानतुल्लाह फिर आगे

11 फरवरी 2020

गृह राज्य मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

सरकार के पास 'टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग' के बारे में कोई आधिकारिक जानकारी नहीं- जी किशन रेड्डी

11 फरवरी 2020

रोहिणी विधानसभा सीट
Delhi NCR

रोहिणी सीट: भाजपा के विजेंद्र गुप्ता 4 हजार से ज्यादा वोटों से आगे, 'आप' के राजेश नामा पिछड़े

11 फरवरी 2020

Delhi assembly Elections 2020 results Shakurbasti Satyendar jain aap
Delhi NCR

शकूर बस्तीः सत्येंद्र जैन को मिले 27 हजार वोट, भाजपा के एससी वत्स से 5661 वोटों से आगे

11 फरवरी 2020

कालकाजी
Delhi NCR

कालकाजी सीट: 'आप' की आतिशी 3 हजार से ज्यादा वोटों से आगे, भाजपा के धर्मवीर पिछड़े

11 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

200 सांसद, 70 मंत्री मैदान में उतारने के बाद भी भाजपा के लिए दिल्ली का तख्त दूर

दिल्ली का तख्त भाजपा से अभी भी दूर ही दिखाई दे रहा है। भाजपा ने मैदान में 200 सांसद, 70 मंत्री प्रचार के लिए उतारे लेकिन फिर भी दिल्ली में फतह मुश्किल में है।

11 फरवरी 2020

केजरीवाल 1:22

दिल्ली चुनाव नतीजे 2020: भाजपा को फिर केजरीवाल ने पछाड़ा, 2013 से 2020 तक नहीं बदला जश्न का अंदाज

11 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली परिणाम 1:30

रुझानों पर बोले आप नेता सौरभ भारद्वाज , 'दिल्ली के लोगों ने शासन मॉडल को स्वीकारा'

11 फरवरी 2020

मनोज तिवारी 2:06

दिल्ली चुनाव नतीजे 2020: क्या हार मान गए मनोज तिवारी ? 'आप' की जीत से हारेगी भाजपा !

11 फरवरी 2020

आप 1:27

जीत को लेकर ‘आप’ नेताओं के हौसले बुलंद, संजय सिंह और आतिशी मार्लेना ने कहा- पांच साल खूब किया काम

11 फरवरी 2020

Related

गार्गी कॉलेज
Delhi NCR

गार्गी कॉलेजः छात्राएं बोलीं- नशे में धुत थे लोग, पुलिसकर्मी देखते रहे तमाशा

11 फरवरी 2020

किरण बेदी
India News

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव: जब किरण बेदी, अरविंद केजरीवाल के लिए लकी साबित हुईं...

11 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: मतगणना का रुझान आने के बाद ही खुशी मनाएगी आप, यह है वजह

10 फरवरी 2020

मुकेश शर्मा ने स्वीकारी हार
Delhi NCR

विकासपुरीः पहले राउंड की गणना के बाद ही कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मुकेश शर्मा ने मानी हार

11 फरवरी 2020

वीर सावरकर (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

वीर सावरकर पर कांग्रेस ने फिर उठाया सवाल, मराठी पत्रिका में लिखा- स्वातंत्र्यवीर नहीं, माफीवीर

11 फरवरी 2020

ट्रैफिक (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

Delhi Election 2020: मतगणना के चलते ट्रैफिक रूट में बदलाव, घर से निकलने से पहले पढ़ें खबर

11 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited