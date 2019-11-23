शहर चुनें

Raids on 100 mobile shops in Ghaziabad, four people arrested for selling pre-activated sim cards

गाजियाबाद में करीब 100 मोबाइल दुकानों पर छापे, चार गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 08:25 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
गाजियाबाद में शनिवार को करीब 100 मोबाइल की दुकानों पर छापे पड़े। पुलिस ने इस दौरान 800 से ज्यादा मोबाइल फोन जब्त भी किए। साथ ही पुलिस ने चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। 
एसपी सिटी, गाजियाबाद मनीष कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया, "आज लगभग 100 मोबाइल फोन की दुकानों पर छापे के दौरान 800 से अधिक मोबाइल फोन जब्त किए गए हैं। प्री-एक्टिवेटेड सिम कार्ड बेचने के आरोप में चार लोग गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं। हम जल्द ही पुराने मोबाइल फोन की बिक्री और खरीद पर एक सलाह जारी करेंगे।
 
