गाजियाबाद में करीब 100 मोबाइल दुकानों पर छापे, चार गिरफ्तार

Correction-Manish Kumar Mishra*, SP City,Ghaziabad: During raids at around 100 mobile phone shops today, more than 800 mobile phones have been seized. 4 people arrested for selling pre-activated sim cards. We will soon issue an advisory on sale/purchase of old mobile phones. pic.twitter.com/bj5K9tvFcu— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 23, 2019
सोशल मीडिया पर नाबालिगों के पोर्न वीडियो देखने या उन्हें फारवर्ड करने वाले सावधान रहें। ऐसा करना संगीन अपराध है। दिल्ली पुलिस की साइबर क्राइम यूनिट ने इसी आरोप में 61 साल के बुजुर्ग समेत 6 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
23 नवंबर 2019