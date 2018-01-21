Download App
Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   president of india disqualified 20 aap mla in office of profit case

आप के 20 विधायक अयोग्य घोषित, राष्ट्रपति ने लगाई मुहर

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 04:02 PM IST
president of india disqualified 20 aap mla in office of profit case
रामनाथ कोविंद
लाभ के पद का इस्तेमाल करने के मामले में आम आदमी पार्टी के 20 विधायकों की आयोग्यता पर राष्ट्रपति ने मुहर लगा दी है। चुनाव आयोग ने इन ‌20 विधायकों को अयोग्य घोषित करने की सिफारिश राष्ट्रपति से की थी।  

बता दें कि दिल्ली सरकार ने मार्च 2015 में अपने 21 विधायकों को संसदीय सचिव के पद पर तैनात किया गया था। इस मामले को दिल्ली के ही एक वकील प्रशांस पटेल ने असंवैधानिक बताते हुए राष्ट्रपति से इन्हें अयोग्य घोषित करने की सिफारिश की थी।
 
राष्ट्रपति ने इस मामले को चुनाव आयोग को सौप दिया था। चुनाव आयोग ने शुक्रवार को आप के इन 20 विधायकों को अयोग्य घोषित करने की सिफारिश राष्ट्रपति से की थी। राष्ट्रपति की मुहर लगते ही केंद्र सरकार ने विधायकों की अयोग्यता से संबंधित अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है।

हालांकि इस मामले में आप नेता गोपाल राय ने कहा है कि हमने इस मामले में अपना पक्ष रखने के लिए राष्ट्रपति से समय की मांग की थी और हमें ये जवाब मिला कि राष्ट्रपति महोदय फिलहाल दिल्ली में नहीं है। जबकि आज खबर आ रही है कि विधायकों की अयोग्यता की सिफारिश पर राष्टपति ने हस्ताक्षर कर दिए हैं।

इस मामले पर आप के असंतुष्ट विधायक कपिल मिश्रा ने कहा है कि आखिर यह साबित हो गया है कि देश में संविधान है और कोई भी इससे ऊपर नहीं है। अब केजरीवाल को चुनाव का सामना करना ही पड़ेगा और दिल्ली की जनता को जवाब देना होगा।
 


 
delhi news aap aap 20 mla

