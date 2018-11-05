शहर चुनें

Delhi › Delhi NCR › Police firecrackers seized from Delhi

अवैध पटाखों पर बड़ी कार्रवाई, पश्चिमि दिल्ली से 1688 समेत 2508 किलो पटाखे जब्त, 15 गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Nov 2018 03:20 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में बड़ी कार्रवाई की गई है। पश्चिमी दिल्ली से 1688 किलो पटाखे जब्त किए गए हैं। इसके अलावा उत्तरी दिल्ली से 660 किलो, पूर्वी दिल्ली से 150 किलो और दक्षिणी दिल्ली से 10 किलो पटाखे पकड़े हैं। 
मामले में 18 केस दर्ज कर 15 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। आपको बता दें कि 1 नवंबर से 4 नवंबर तक ये पटाखे जब्त किए गए हैं। 
 



 












बाबा रामदेव
Delhi NCR

पतंजलि ने 'परिधान' के नाम से लांच किया कपड़ों का पहला शोरूम, बांस के धागों से बना है स्पोर्ट्स वियर

योग गुरु से बिजनेस टाइकून का सफर तय करने वाले बाबा रामदेव अब अपना कपड़ों का ब्रांड लेकर आ गए हैं।

5 नवंबर 2018

अमानतुल्लाह खान
Delhi NCR

मनोज तिवारी के आरोपों पर बोले अमानतुल्लाह, मैं नहीं रोकता तो कर देते सीएम केजरीवाल पर हमला

5 नवंबर 2018

पीटते हुए छात्र
Delhi NCR

जुमे की नमाज के दिन देरी से स्कूल पहुंचने पर छात्रों को शिक्षक ने पीटा, वीडियो वायरल

5 नवंबर 2018

मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

आप विधायक ने मुझे गोली मारने की धमकी दी: मनोज तिवारी

5 नवंबर 2018

air pollution
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण फैलाने वालों पर 83 लाख रुपये का जुर्माना, शिकंजा कसने के लिए 52 टीमें तैनात

5 नवंबर 2018

signature bridge
Delhi NCR

14 साल का इंतजार खत्म, सिग्नेचर ब्रिज का उद्घाटन आज, कल से दौड़ेंगे वाहन

4 नवंबर 2018

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज उद्घाटन विवादः केजरीवाल शेर हैं, मोदी खिसयानी बिल्ली: सिसोदिया

5 नवंबर 2018

वायु प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम में प्रदूषण स्तर घटने के बावजूद हवा अब भी सबसे खराब

5 नवंबर 2018

winter
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में कल से बढ़ेगी सर्दी, न्यूनतम तापमान पहुंचेगा 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस

5 नवंबर 2018

आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः जहांगीरपुरा इलाके में पड़े कचरे में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर

5 नवंबर 2018

