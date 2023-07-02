Delhi: आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर अवैध कारतूस के साथ महिला को पकड़ा, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Yashi Singh, a female passenger travelling from Delhi to Mumbai on an Akasa Air flight, was detained with 22 live and 1 empty cartridges at Delhi IGI airport yesterday. She did not have valid documents. Case registered under Section 25 Arms Act at IGI Airport PS, investigation…— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed