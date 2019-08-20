शहर चुनें

Police arrested three drug peddlers, Case registered under NDPS, Noida

तीन ड्रग तस्कर गिरफ्तार, भारी मात्रा में अवैध सामान बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 05:33 AM IST
ड्रग तस्कर गिरफ्तार
ड्रग तस्कर गिरफ्तार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नोएडा पुलिस ने ड्रग तस्करी के आरोप में तीन तस्कर को हिरासत में लिया है। पुलिस ने इनके पास से दो किलो अफीम और तीन किलो डोडा पाउडर भी बरामद किया है। नारकोटिक ड्रग्स और साइकोट्रोपिक पदार्थ (एनडीपीएस) के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस छानबीन में जुट गई है।
हालांकि अभी तक यह साफ नहीं हो पाया है कि तस्कर ड्रग कहां सप्लाई करने वाले थे और इनके पीछे और कौन-कौन हैं। पुलिस अपनी तरफ से पता लगाने की हर कोशिश कर रही है।
noida police drugs
