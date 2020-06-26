शहर चुनें
दिल्ली में आज फिर बढ़े पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 26 Jun 2020 06:25 AM IST
पेट्रोल-डीजल
पेट्रोल-डीजल - फोटो : pixabay

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में आज फिर पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम बढ़ गए हैं। पेट्रोल 21 और डीजल 17 पैसे महंगा हुआ है। अब पेट्रोल 80.13 और डीजल 80.19 रुपये प्रति लीटर हो गया है। गौरतलब है कि पेट्रोल का पीछा करते-करते डीजल के दाम अब आगे निकल गए हैं। लोग दामों को बढ़ोतरी का विरोध भी कर रहे हैं।  
petrol diesel price delhi price hike of petrol and diesel

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

