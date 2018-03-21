शहर चुनें

तिहाड़ ने दी छोटा राजन को ज्यादा सुविधाएं तो भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे हाईप्रोफाइल कैदी और कोर्ट ने...

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 05:02 PM IST
देश की सबसे हाईटेक जेल तिहाड़ के अधिकारी एक नई मुसीबत में घिर गए हैं। दरअसल तिहाड़ में बंद अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन छोटा राजन को ज्यादा सुविधाएं देने के लिए जेल के अन्य हाईप्रोफाइल कैदी भूख हड़ताल पर बैठ गए हैं।
इस बात से नाराज कैदी अदालत तक जा पहुंचे और अब दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने इस मामले में तिहाड़ जेल प्रशासन से 22 मार्च तक उत्तर मांगा है। बता दें कि अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन छोटा राजन को ज्यादा सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने के लिए मोहम्मद शहाबुद्दीन और गैंगस्टर नीरज बवाना ने जेल प्रशासन के खिलाफ बगावत कर दी थी और भूख हड़ताल पर बैठ गए।

नीरज बवाना ने तो कुछ दिन पहले पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में जेल आवेदन देकर कहा था कि सुविधाओं में सुधार ना होने की स्थिति में वह खाना पीना त्याग कर भूख हड़ताल पर बैठ जाएगा। बवाना ने अपने आवेदन की एक-एक कॉपी सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश, दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट और पुलिस महानिदेशक (कारागार) को भी भेजी थी।

वहीं बिहार के सीवान जेल से तिहाड़ ट्रांसफर किए गए राजद के पूर्व बाहुबली सांसद शाहबुद्दीन भी भूख पर बैठ गया है। इन दोनों का आरोप है कि छोटा राजन को जेल ज्यादा सुविधाएं दे रहा है।
