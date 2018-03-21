Delhi: Patiala House Court seeks reply from Tihar jail authorities till March 22 on Gangster Neeraj Bawana sitting on hunger strike over demanding television in jail among other demands.— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018
बता दें की इस मामले में कुल 12 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया था। जिनमें 11 दोषियों को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई गई है।
