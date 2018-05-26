शहर चुनें

3 घंटा 55 मिनट बंद रहेगा पैसेंजर रिजर्वेशन सिस्टम, ना टिकट बनेगा और ना मिलेगी जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 26 May 2018 10:31 AM IST
Passenger Reservation System will be closed for 3 hours 55 minutes
तकनीकी सुधार के लिए पैसेंजर रिजर्वेशन सिस्टम (पीआरएस) 27 मई की रात 11:45 बजे से सुबह 3:40 बजे बंद रहेगा। उत्तर रेलवे के अधिकारियों के अनुसार, इस दौरान रेलवे संबंधी सभी तरह की कंप्यूटरीकृत पूछताछ सेवा बंद रहेगी। 
आईवीआरएस/टच स्क्रीन, कॉल सेंटर (टेलीफोन नंबर-139) के माध्यम से भी किसी तरह की ट्रेन यातायात से संबंधित जानकारी नहीं मिलेगी। आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसाइट से ऑनलाइन टिकटों की बुकिंग भी नहीं होगी।

इस दौरान न तो कंप्यूटराइज्ड यात्रा टिकट मिलेगा और न ही निरस्त की जाएंगी। 

