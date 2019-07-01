शहर चुनें

दिल्ली: पार्किंग को लेकर शुरू हुए विवाद ने पकड़ा तूल, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो ने दी हवा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 01 Jul 2019 06:54 PM IST
दिल्ली के हौज काजी में पार्किंग को लेकर शुरू हुई छोटी सी नोक-झोंक ने देखते ही देखते सांप्रदायिक झड़प का रूप ले लिया। रविवार देर रात वहां गाड़ियों की पार्किंग को लेकर थोड़ी-बहुत बहस हुई थी, जिसके बाद मामला बढ़ता गया। धीरे धीरे बहस इतनी ज्यादा बढ़ गई कि बात दो समुदायों के बीच लड़ाई-झगड़े तक पहुंच गई।
इस झड़प के बाद आपस में लड़ते हुए लोगों का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर भी वायरल हो रहा है। लोग इसे लेकर तरह-तरह की बातें कर रहे हैं और अलग-अलग मेसेज के साथ घटना की फोटो और वीडियो शेयर कर रहे हैं।



इस घटना को लेकर सेंट्रल दिल्ली के डीसीपी ने ट्वीट कर के कहा कि हमने आवश्यक कानूनी कार्रवाई की है और लोगों को शांत कर मामले को ठंडा करने की हर संभव कोशिश की जा रही है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने लोगों से सामान्य स्थिति बहाल करने में मदद करने की अपील की है।



 

hauz qazi hauz qazi delhi parking issue in hauz kazi hauz qazi new delhi delhi police communal violance in hauz kazi parking issue turns communal fight
गुुरुग्राम में डॉक्टर ने अपने परिवार को मौत के घाट उतार कर लगा ली फांसी
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः डॉक्टर ने पहले धारदार हथियार से रेता पत्नी और दो बच्चों का गला, फिर लगा ली फांसी

दिल्ली से सटे गुरुग्राम से सोमवार सुबह एक ऐसी सनसनीखेज वारदात सामने आई  है, जिसे सुनकर हर कोई हैरान है। एक ऐसी ही वारदा कुछ समय पहले दिल्ली के महरौली में भी हुई थी।

1 जुलाई 2019

फैक्ट्री में लगी आग
Noida

नोएडा के स्पेशल इकॉनमी जोन स्थित एक्सपोर्ट कंपनी में लगी आग, दमकल कर्मियों ने पाया काबू

1 जुलाई 2019

मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

मनोज तिवारी या तो आज शाम तक मुझे गिरफ्तार करवाएं, या सबके सामने माफी मांगें- मनीष सिसोदिया

1 जुलाई 2019

racket busted
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः विदेशी युवतियों के नाम पर पॉश इलाके में चल रहा था गंदा काम, आपत्तिजनक हालत में मिले लोग

1 जुलाई 2019

डीयू दाखिला प्रक्रिया शुरू
Education

डीयू दाखिले की दौड़ः पहली कट ऑफ के तहत दाखिले का आज आखिरी मौका

1 जुलाई 2019

flight from hindon struck by delhi airport meeting again this week
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट की कंपनी ने अटका दी हिंडन से उड़ान, इस सप्ताह फिर बैठक

1 जुलाई 2019

एनएच-9 की 14 लेन पर जुलाई से सरपट वाहन दौड़ाने के लिए तैयार (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

यूपी: 14 लेन का एनएच-9 तैयार, इसी माह से सरपट दौड़ाइए वाहन

1 जुलाई 2019

अजय चौटाला
Delhi NCR

तिहाड़ जेल में छापेमारी के दौरान अजय चौटाला के पास से मिला मोबाइल फोन

30 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी-शीला दीक्षित
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः कांग्रेस की सभी ब्लॉक कमेटियां भंग, राहुल बोले- विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारी में जुटें सभी

28 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टर दिवस आजः अस्पतालों में हिंसा रूपी ‘रोग’ से चिंता की लकीरें

1 जुलाई 2019

