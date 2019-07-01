दिल्ली: पार्किंग को लेकर शुरू हुए विवाद ने पकड़ा तूल, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो ने दी हवा

After some altercation &scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose b/w two groups of people from different communities.We have taken legal action & all efforts are being made to pacify feelings &bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy.— DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) July 1, 2019
दिल्ली से सटे गुरुग्राम से सोमवार सुबह एक ऐसी सनसनीखेज वारदात सामने आई है, जिसे सुनकर हर कोई हैरान है। एक ऐसी ही वारदा कुछ समय पहले दिल्ली के महरौली में भी हुई थी।
1 जुलाई 2019