पद्मावत बवाल : दीपिका का सिर काटने पर इनाम रखने वाले करणी सेना का महासचिव गिरफ्तार

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 05:31 PM IST
surajpal amu - फोटो : ani
संजय लीला भंसाली की विवादित फिल्म पद्मावत पर बवाल के मामले में बीजेपी नेता और करणी सेना के महासचिव सूरजपाल अमू को गुरुग्राम पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। अमू को पुलिस ने उनके घर से गिरफ्तार किया है।
 
बता दें कि यह वहीं नेता हैं जिन्होंने दीपिका पादुकोण के सिर काटने की बात कही थी और सिर काट कर लाने वाले को 10 करोड़ रुपये देने का दावा किया था।

मालूम हो कि पद्मावत फिल्म को रिलीज करने के विरोध में बुधवार को गुरुग्राम में एक स्कूल बस में हुए पथराव के 18 आरोपियों को बृहस्पतिवार दिन में पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है।
स्कूल बस पर पथराव किया
