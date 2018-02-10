अपना शहर चुनें

जींस फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग जिसकी चपेट में आकर एक शख्स जल गया जिंदा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 09:19 PM IST
jeans factory - फोटो : अमर उजाला
करोलबाग इलाके के टैंक रोड पर शनिवार तड़के जींस फैक्टरी में भीषण आग लग गई। खबर मिलते ही पुलिस के अलावा दमकल की छह गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गईं।

करीब एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाने के बाद पुलिस दूसरी मंजिल पर पहुंची तो वहां से एक मजदूर का शव बाथरूम से बरामद हुआ। उसकी शिनाख्त बिहार निवासी जुम्मन (35) के रूप में हुई।

पुलिस के मुताबिक आग पहली मंजिल पर सीढ़ियों के पास लगी थी, जिससे नीचे और ऊपरी मंजिलों की ओर जाने का रास्ता बंद हो गया था। जुम्मन ने बाथरूम में छुपकर जान बचाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन धुएं से उसका दम घुट गया।
