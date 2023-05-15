सवाल नोएडा पुलिस के इकबाल का: गाड़ी हटाने को कहा तो सब इंस्पेक्टर को दो भाइयों ने जमकर पीटा, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
बेखौफ युवकों ने गाड़ी हटाने को लेकर वर्दीधारी सब इंस्पेक्टर की बीच सडक़ पर जमकर पिटाई कर दी। इन उपद्रवियों पर न पुलिस का खौफ दिखा न ही कानून का डर। रविवार रात को सेक्टर-41 के सामने सब इंस्पेक्टर की पिटाई की गई और गला दबाकर पिस्टल छीनने का प्रयास किया गया। इसकी सूचना फैलते ही पुलिस महकमा में अफरातफरी मच गई और देर रात को पुलिस ने इस मामले में शामिल तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।
A Daroga of #NoidaPolice gt badly beaten up by few people near sector 49 round about in Noida. Apart frm showing the grim situation of law and order in Noida this video also raises few important points— NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) May 15, 2023
1. No passerby were willing to rescue the Daroga which simply means that… pic.twitter.com/32xWma4ooC
