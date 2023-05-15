Notifications

Two brothers beat up sub-inspector in Noida video goes viral on social media

सवाल नोएडा पुलिस के इकबाल का: गाड़ी हटाने को कहा तो सब इंस्पेक्टर को दो भाइयों ने जमकर पीटा, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

माई सिटी रिपोर्टर, नोएडा। Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Mon, 15 May 2023 08:13 PM IST
सार

जहां एक तरफ जनपद में बदमाशों के साथ पुलिस एनकाउंटर हो रहा है लेकिन इसके बाद भी पुलिस का खौफ न तो बदमाशों को है न ही मनबढ़ लोगों को। 

Two brothers beat up sub-inspector in Noida video goes viral on social media
दो भाइयों ने सब इंस्पेक्टर को पीटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

बेखौफ युवकों ने गाड़ी हटाने को लेकर वर्दीधारी सब इंस्पेक्टर की बीच सडक़ पर जमकर पिटाई कर दी। इन उपद्रवियों पर न पुलिस का खौफ दिखा न ही कानून का डर। रविवार रात को सेक्टर-41 के सामने सब इंस्पेक्टर की पिटाई की गई और गला दबाकर पिस्टल छीनने का प्रयास किया गया। इसकी सूचना फैलते ही पुलिस महकमा में अफरातफरी मच गई और देर रात को पुलिस ने इस मामले में शामिल तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

कोतवाली सेक्टर-49 में तैनात सब इंस्पेक्टर प्रदीप कसाना रविवार रात को गुमशुदा युवती की तलाश में थाने से वर्दी में कार से निकले थे। उन्हें अपने अन्य पुलिसकर्मी प्रदीप के साथ मोरना बस स्टैंड से बस पकड़कर उत्तराखंड जाना था। प्रदीप और उसका साथी अपने-अपने निजी वाहन से थाने से निकले। प्रदीप का साथी पुलिसकर्मी मोटरसाइकिल से आगे निकल गया। प्रदीप जब कार से सेक्टर-49 चौराहे से आगे पहुंचे तो देखा कि सड़क के बीच छोटा हाथी खड़ा है, जिससे जाम की स्थिति बनी हुई है। 

रास्ता बंद होता देख प्रदीप ने डिपर देकर वाहन को साइड में करने का इशारा किया। डिपर देने के बाद वाहन में बैठे तीन युवक नीचे उतरे और पुलिसकर्मी के साथ गाली-गलौज शुरू कर दी। इसके बाद प्रदीप जब कार से नीचे उतरे और जाम का हवाला देकर कार्रवाई करने की बात कहने लगे तभी आठ दस लोगों ने प्रदीप को घेर लिया और मारपीट शुरू कर दी। 

करीब तीन से चार मिनट तक मारपीट करते रहे। सब इंस्पेक्टर की वर्दी फट गई और आरोपियों ने गला दबाकर पिस्टल छीनने का प्रयास किया। इसके बाद प्रदीप ने पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी। इस घटना के बाद पुलिस महकमे में खलबली मच गई और देर रात में पुलिस की टीम ने मारपीट में शामिल तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वहीं अन्य आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है।

सवाल पुलिस के इकबाल का
जहां एक तरफ जनपद में बदमाशों के साथ पुलिस एनकाउंटर हो रहा है लेकिन इसके बाद भी पुलिस का खौफ न तो बदमाशों को है न ही मनबढ़ लोगों को। ऐसे ही मनबढ़ युवकों ने वर्दी में होने के बाद भी सब इंस्पेक्टर के साथ मारपीट कर दी। सब इंस्पेक्टर सरकारी कार्य में बाधा से लेकर पुलिस की कार्रवाई का भय दिखाता रहा लेकिन मनबढ़ युवकों ने सरेआम पुलिस के इकबाल को चुनौती दे डाली।

सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल
सब इंस्पेक्टर की पिटाई का एक वीडियो किसी ने सोशल मीडिया पर डाल दिया और यह वीडियो सोमवार सुबह तक वायरल हो गया। इस वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा है कि युवकों ने किस तरह सब इंस्पेक्टर को घेर रखा है और उसकी पिटाई कर रहे हैं। सब इंस्पेक्टर भी युवकों के साथ भिड़ता हुआ दिख रहा है लेकिन आरोपी युवक भारी पड़ रहे हैं। इस वीडियो के वायरल होने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आरोपियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करने की मांग की जा रही है।

तीन आरोपियों को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार
सब इंस्पेक्टर के साथ मारपीट की घटना पूरे पुलिस महकमे में चर्चा का विषय बन गया। इसके बाद कमिश्नरेट पुलिस की तरफ से कार्रवाई की गई। नोएडा जोन के डीसीपी हरीश चंदर का कहना है कि इस मामले में कोतवाली सेक्टर-39 में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है और तीन आरोपियों मोरना निवासी अंशु शर्मा, हिमांशु शर्मा व सुमित शर्मा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। अंशु व हिमांशु सगे भाई हैं।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

