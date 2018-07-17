शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   मेवात के रियाज अख्तर ने शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता में दिखाया दम

मेवात के रियाज अख्तर ने शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता में दिखाया दम

Noida Bureau Updated Tue, 17 Jul 2018 06:12 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
रियाज को शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता में सिल्वर मेडल
तावड़ू। उपमंडल के गांव सिलखो निवासी रियाज अख्तर ने जयपुर में मार्क्समेन राइफल बीकानेर द्वारा आयोजित 12वीं महाराजा डॉ. करणी सिंह मेमोरियल शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता में शानदार प्रदर्शन कर सिल्वर मेडल जीता। पूर्व परिवहन मंत्री चौ. आफताब अहमद ने रियाज के खेल को सराहा।
12 जुलाई से जयपुर में आयोजित हुई चार दिवसीय शूटिंग प्रतियोगिता में सैकड़ों प्रतिभागियों ने अलग अलग इवेंट में भाग लिया था। प्रतियोगिता में रियाज ने 10 मीटर की एयर राइफल निशानेबाजी में भाग लिया। इसमें सिल्वर मेडल पर कब्जा किया।
बकौल रियाज, शुरू से ही निशानेबाजी का शौक रहा है। एक महीने पहले प्रशिक्षण लेने के बाद हरियाणा स्टेट लेवल के लिए क्वालीफाई किया। एक जुलाई से पांच जुलाई तक दिल्ली के तुगलकाबाद में राष्ट्रीय राइफल एसोसिएशन द्वारा आयोजित हरियाणा स्टेट शूटिंग चैंपियन प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेकर राष्ट्रीय स्तर के लिए क्वालीफाई कर अपना दम दिखाया। पंचायत विभाग से सेवानिवृत्त रियाज के पिता मामून राशिद ने बताया कि बेटे को शुरू से ही निशानेबाजी का शौक था।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

sonali goldie
Relationship

गोल्डी की शक्ल तक देखना पसंद नहीं करती थीं सोनाली, शादी तक बात पहुंचने में लगे थे 4 साल

17 जुलाई 2018

रीता भादुड़ी
Bollywood

आखिरी वक्त तक काम करती रही थीं रीता भादुड़ी, शूटिंग का आखिरी VIDEO हुआ वायरल

17 जुलाई 2018

fir know all about what is your and police power
Education

FIR को लेकर ये हैं आपके अधिकार, इन नियमों को जानने के बाद नहीं खाएंगे धोखा

17 जुलाई 2018

रीता भादुड़ी
Bollywood

VIDEO: रीता भादुड़ी के पार्थिव शरीर को फूट-फूटकर रो पड़ीं शबाना आजमी, पास बैठ सहलाती रहीं सिर

17 जुलाई 2018

Anita Hassanandani
Television

पति के कंधे पर बैठकर TV की 'नागिन' ने दिखाया ऐसा रूप, देखकर छूट सकती है हंसी 

17 जुलाई 2018

Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Priyanka chopra diet plan and work out routine chart
Healthy Food

प्रियंका चोपड़ा की फिटनेस का खुल गया राज, ये सीक्रेट डाइट करती हैं फॉलो

17 जुलाई 2018

Rita Bhaduri
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड पर फिर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, रीता की याद में ट्विटर पर सेलिब्रेटीज ने ऐसे दी श्रद्धांजलि

17 जुलाई 2018

Shraddha Kapoor
Bollywood

सिद्धांत के करियर को लेकर परेशन हैं श्रद्धा कपूर, ये काम करने तक हो गईं तैयार!

17 जुलाई 2018

रीता भादुड़ी
Bollywood

दोस्त ने बताया आखिरी वक्त में कैसी हो गई थी रीता की हालत, पार्थिव शरीर की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने

17 जुलाई 2018

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Workout and fitness Routine in hindi
Fitness

जिम में घंटों पसीना बहाए बिना ही बॉलीवुड की 'देसी गर्ल' ऐसे रखती हैं खुद को फिट

17 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

Salary Bonus
Lucknow

कैबिनेट का फैसला: यूपी के 15 लाख कर्मचारियों को सौगात, एचआरए और सिटी अलाउंस हुआ दोगुना

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को लोकभवन में आयोजित हुई कैबिनेट की बैठक में राज्य वेतन समिति की संस्तुतियों को संशोधित स्वरूप में लागू कर दिया गया।

17 जुलाई 2018

Nitish Kumar
Bihar

बिहार सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, तेजाब हमले और बलात्कार पीड़िताओं को मिलेगा आजीवन 10,000 रुपये महीना

17 जुलाई 2018

पुलिस लाइन सभागार में महिला सिपाही भर्ती प्रक्रिया के दौरान अभ्यर्थी की लंबाई नापतीं महिला दारोगा और कांस्टेबल,मौजूद एएसपी सुनील कुमार सिंह।
Lucknow

41000 पुलिस भर्ती के पुनरीक्षित परिणाम में सभी अभ्यर्थियों पर होगा विचार

17 जुलाई 2018

आरोपी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सुरक्षा बलों के सर्च ऑपरेशन में आरडीएक्स और भरी गोला बारूद बरामद, एक गिरफ्तार

17 जुलाई 2018

अखिलेश यादव ने किया राहुल गांधी का बचाव
Agra

मुस्लिम पार्टी वाले बयान पर राहुल का बचाव, अखिलेश बोले- भाजपाई बताएं कि वे हिंदू हैं या नहीं

17 जुलाई 2018

dancer sanjeev shrivastava brother-in-law shot in gwalior
Madhya Pradesh

डांसिंग स्टार डब्बू अंकल के साले को बदमाशों ने गोली मारी, इसी की शादी से हुए थे प्रसिद्ध

16 जुलाई 2018

जौलीग्रांट एयरपोर्ट पर रजनीकांत
Dehradun

साउथ सुपर स्टार रजनीकांत फिल्म की शूटिंग के लिए पहुुुंचे देहरादून

17 जुलाई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

राज्य कर्मचारियों के लिए आज बड़ा दिन, भत्तों में बढ़ोत्तरी को मंजूरी दे सकती है सरकार

17 जुलाई 2018

हादसे में दो लोग घायल हुए हैं
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: 400 मीटर गहरी खाई में गिरा मैक्स वाहन, दो लोग घायल

17 जुलाई 2018

Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet gives three centimeter discount to women candidates in police recruitment
Madhya Pradesh

पुलिस भर्ती में महिला अभ्यर्थियों को ऊंचाई में मिलेगी तीन सेंटीमीटर की छूट

17 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

गोताखोर जो बचाने की जगह ले लेते हैं जान, इस नहर से रहें सावधान

गाजियाबाद के लोनी से बीजेपी विधायक नंद किशोर गुर्जर की एक चिट्ठी ने इन दिनों हंगामा मचा दिया है। विधायक ने जिले की डीएम को एक चिट्ठी भेजी है।

13 जुलाई 2018

BUNDELKHAND 5:34

सूखे की मार झेल रहे बुंदेलखंडियों की नोएडा में ये है हालत

12 जुलाई 2018

MODI 4:02

देखिए, नोएडा सैमसंग मोबाइल प्लांट पर क्या है लोगों की राय

10 जुलाई 2018

uttarakhand 1:50

VIDEO: इस अंदाज में स्कूल पहुंचे नन्हे मुन्ने

2 जुलाई 2018

मोमो 3:44

VIDEO: मोमोज के दीवाने जरूर देख लें ये खबर

1 जुलाई 2018

Recommended

घूस लेते कैमरे के कैद हुआ फार्मासिस्ट
Dehradun

सर्टिफिकेट बनाने के बदले में फार्मासिस्ट ने ली रिश्वत, वीडियो हुआ वायरल 

17 जुलाई 2018

union govt approved 1131.87 crore rupees projects for himachal

हिमाचल के लिए 1131.87 करोड़ रुपये के प्रोजेक्ट मंजूर

17 जुलाई 2018

साइकिल से लद्दाख की यात्रा
Meerut

PHOTOS: 26 दिन में 25 बार टूटी साइकिल, चुनौतियों से लड़कर अरुण ने नापा लद्दाख का सफर

17 जुलाई 2018

IND v ENG, LIVE SCORECARD, 3rd and final ODI, India tour of England at Leeds
Cricket News

LIVE IND v ENG: पहले विकेट के बाद संभली टीम इंडिया, धवन-विराट क्रीज पर मौजूद

17 जुलाई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

लड़कों की इन 10 हरकतों से चिढ़ जाती हैं लड़कियां, आप भी जानें

17 जुलाई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

बेटी की आदत से तंग आकर पिता ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, फिर थाने पहुंच कही ये बात

17 जुलाई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.