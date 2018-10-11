शहर चुनें

परंपरा व रीति रिवाजों को कभी नहीं भूलना चाहिए

Noida Bureau Updated Thu, 11 Oct 2018 11:28 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

परंपरा व रीति रिवाजों को कभी नहीं भूलना चाहिए
नूंह । नूंह में हर वर्ष होने वाली रामलीला का शुभारंभ हो गया है। श्री सदासुख विजय रामलीला का समाजसेवी मदन तंवर ने उद्घाटन किया। रामलीला का मंचन हिंदू वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में किया जा रहा है। दर्शकों को संबोधित करते हुए मदन तंवर ने भगवान राम की लीलाओं पर प्रकाश डाला। उन्होंने अपने निजी कोष से दान देते हुए कहा कि यह मंचन हमें भगवान राम के चरित्र और अधर्म पर धर्म की जीत के बारे में बताता है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें अपनी परंपरा व रीति रिवाजों को कभी नहीं भूलना चाहिए। इस दौरान सरदार गुरचरण सिंह मलिक, नरेंद्र पटेल, ज्ञानचंद आर्य, सोनी नागपाल, राजू पार्षद सहित दर्जनों समाजसेवी मौजूद रहे।




  







dusty storm blows in delhi ncr, mercury dips farmers will face consequence
Delhi NCR

ओडिशा में 'तितली' तूफान के बाद दिल्ली-एनसीआर में चल रही धूल भरी आंधी, गिरा पारा, किसानों को होगा नुकसान

ओडिशा में 'तितली' चक्रवाती तूफान आने के बाद आज दिन में अचानक दिल्ली-एनसीआर का मौसम बदल गया। गुरुवार सुबह-सुबह तो मौसम सामान्य था लेकिन दिन में 1 बजे के बाद से पूरे एनसीआर में तेज धूलभरी आंधियां चलने लगीं।

11 अक्टूबर 2018

