Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   02 अक्टूबर के आंदोलन की तैयारी के लिए जनसंपर्क

02 अक्टूबर के आंदोलन की तैयारी के लिए जनसंपर्क

Noida Bureau Updated Mon, 01 Oct 2018 12:36 AM IST
अन्ना हजारे के आंदोलन की
तैयारी के लिए जनसंपर्क
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
ग्रेटर नोएडा। किसानों की समस्याओं को दूर कराने की मांग को लेकर समाजसेवी अन्ना हजारे के साथ एनसीआर के किसान संगठन अलग-अलग स्थानों पर धरना और अनशन करेंगे। कार्यक्रम को लेकर किसान संगठन गांव-गांव जाकर जनसंपर्क कर रहे हैं।
किसान नेता सुनील फौजी ने बताया कि किसानों की समस्याएं दूर करने, लोकपाल कानून और चुनाव सुधार के लिए समाजसेवी अन्ना हजारे दो अक्तूबर से अपने गांव रालेगण सिद्धि में अनशन शुरू करेंगे। उनके समर्थन के लिए दिल्ली-एनसीआर में कई स्थानों पर समाजसेवी संगठन और जय जवान जय किसान संगठन धरना और अनशन करेंगे। डीएमआईसी और यूपीएसआईडीसी के प्रोजेक्ट और निजी विवि से प्रभावित किसान दादरी के चिटहेरा गांव में अनशन करेंगे। ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेसवे से प्रभवित किसान बील अकबरपुर, हाईटेक सिटी से प्रभावित किसान दादरी के कचैड़ा में, अंसल से प्रभावित किसान दादरी के कैमराला-भोगपुर गांवों में धरना और अनशन शुरू करेंगे। आंदोलन से लोगों को जोड़ने के लिए किसान संगठन गांव-गांव जाकर जनसंपर्क कर रहे हैं।







इसी जगुआर में हुआ हादसा
Delhi NCR

गुटखा थूकने के लिए तेज रफ्तार जगुआर सवार ने निकाला सिर, एक गलती ने ले ली जान

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे के जीरो प्वाइंट पर तेज रफ्तार जगुआर से सिर निकालकर पान मसाला थूकने के दौरान चालक का सिर एक ग्रिल से टकरा गया। इस दौरान कार अनियंत्रित हो गई और युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

29 सितंबर 2018

सुसाइड नोट और हैंड राइटिंग के मिलान से सुलझेगी गुत्थी
Noida

सुसाइड नोट और हैंड राइटिंग के मिलान से सुलझेगी गुत्थी

1 अक्टूबर 2018

सपा और कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने दिया किसानों के धरने को सर्मथन
Noida

सपा और कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने दिया किसानों के धरने को सर्मथन

1 अक्टूबर 2018

शाहबेरी में खरीदारों का धरना जारी, विधायकों से मांगी मदद
Noida

शाहबेरी में खरीदारों का धरना जारी, विधायकों से मांगी मदद

1 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलिस को नहीं मिला आरडब् ल्यूए का सहयोग
Noida

पुलिस को नहीं मिला आरडब् ल्यूए का सहयोग

1 अक्टूबर 2018

आईपीसी की धारा में संशोधन करने के लिए गृह मंत्री से मांग की
Noida

आईपीसी की धारा में संशोधन करने के लिए गृह मंत्री से मांग की

1 अक्टूबर 2018

पाइप लाइन टूटने से चार सेक्टरों के लोगों को उठानी पड़ी परेशानी
Noida

पाइप लाइन टूटने से चार सेक्टरों के लोगों को उठानी पड़ी परेशानी

1 अक्टूबर 2018

जीवन शैली का हिस्सा बनाएं %स्वच्छता सेवा’ ं नीलम सिंह
Noida

जीवन शैली का हिस्सा बनाएं %स्वच्छता सेवा’ ं नीलम सिंह

1 अक्टूबर 2018

अमर उजाला संवाद---
Noida

अमर उजाला संवाद---

1 अक्टूबर 2018

आरडब्ल्ूए कोना---
Noida

आरडब्ल्ूए कोना---

1 अक्टूबर 2018

चाइना कट खुला नहीं, दूसरा भी कर दिया बंद
Noida

चाइना कट खुला नहीं, दूसरा भी कर दिया बंद

1 अक्टूबर 2018

छत के ऊपर लटकी तार से लगा करंट, युवक की मौत
Noida

छत के ऊपर लटकी तार से लगा करंट, युवक की मौत

1 अक्टूबर 2018

आठ माह बाद गिरफ्तार हुआ गोलीकांड का आरोपी
Noida

आठ माह बाद गिरफ्तार हुआ गोलीकांड का आरोपी

1 अक्टूबर 2018

किसान चौक पर एक और डायवर्जन की तैयारी
Noida

किसान चौक पर एक और डायवर्जन की तैयारी

1 अक्टूबर 2018

कैंटर चालक गिरफ्तार, राशन डीलर भी नामजद
Noida

कैंटर चालक गिरफ्तार, राशन डीलर भी नामजद

1 अक्टूबर 2018

आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे
Delhi NCR

खानपान की चाह में एक्सप्रेसवे पर गाड़ी रोकना पड़ेगा महंगा, ये है वजह

29 सितंबर 2018

