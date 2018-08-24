शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   29 अगस्त, को होगा रोजगार मेले का आयोजन

29 अगस्त, को होगा रोजगार मेले का आयोजन

Noida Bureau Updated Fri, 24 Aug 2018 08:16 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
रोजगार मेले का आयोजन 29 अगस्त को
ग्रेटर नोएडा। जिलाधिकारी बीएन सिंह ने बताया कि जनपद में 29 अगस्त को जिला सेवायोजन कार्यालय सूरजपुर में सुबह 11 बजे रोजगार मेले का आयोजन किया जाएगा। आयोजित होने वाले मेले में 5 कंपनियों के प्रतिनिधि भाग लेंगे। आयोजित मेले में हाईस्कूल, इंटरमीडिएट, बीए, एमए तथा आईटीआई (फिटर, टर्नर, इलेक्ट्रिशियन) परीक्षा में अर्हता रखने वाले युवक युवतियों का चयन किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि आयोजित मेले में भाग लेने के लिए अभ्यर्थी की आयु 18 से 25 वर्ष के बीच होनी चाहिए। ब्यूरो

Recommended

azamgarh
Varanasi

आजमगढ़: न शोर और न भगदड़, लगातार हो रही मुठभेड़ों पर उठ रहे सवाल

24 अगस्त 2018

Asian games 2018 day 5 live updates jakarta
Other Sports

शार्दुल का हुआ सिल्वर तो कबड्डी में ऐतिहासिक हार, एशियाई खेल में ऐसा रहा 5वें दिन भारत का प्रदर्शन

24 अगस्त 2018

many Opportunities in government job don't miss golden chance
Government Jobs

यूपी में हो रही हैं सरकारी भर्तियां, सैलरी लाखों में, 31 अगस्त से पहले करें आवेदन

24 अगस्त 2018

ENG v IND: James Vince set for England recall as cover for Jonny Bairstow
Cricket News

ENGvIND: भारत से करारी हार के बाद बौखलाया इंग्लैंड, टीम में कर दिया यह बदलाव

23 अगस्त 2018

Gold and Satyameva Jayate
Bollywood

सोनाक्षी अक्षय की 'गोल्ड' और जॉन की 'सत्यमेव जयते' पर लगा सकती हैं ब्रेक, बजट निकालने में हुईं सफल

24 अगस्त 2018

NAVJOT SINGH SIDDHU
Cricket News

पाक पीएम इमरान खान से बोले सिद्धू, 'क्यों न IPL-PSL के विजेताओं में हो जाए मुकाबला', मिला यह जवाब

23 अगस्त 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bollywood
Bollywood

इन 5 ऑनस्क्रीन दमदार जोड़ियों पर टिका था बॉलीवुड, आज भी नहीं कोई इनके मुकाबले का

24 अगस्त 2018

ghoul the horror web series 5 scenes which you dont want to see again
Bollywood

'घुल' के वो 5 सीन जो खड़े कर देंगे आपके रोंगटे, देखने से पहले जरूर सोचें

24 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

शूटिंग पर घायल हुए ये 10 बॉलीवुड स्टार, 4 बार चोटिल होकर भी स्टंट करता रहा ये एक्टर

24 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

ये हैं इन 7 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस के बिजनेसमैन भाई, बहन के साथ मिलकर करते हैं मोटी कमाई

24 अगस्त 2018

Tiffin Box
Weird Stories

रंग बिरंगे टिफिन बॉक्स में बच्चे को देती थी खाना, सफाई करते वक्त पता चली ऐसी बात, जानेंगे तो उड़ जाएंगे आपके भी होश

24 अगस्त 2018

Father writes interesting CV for daughter, viral in few hours
Bizarre News

पिता ने बेटी के लिए बनाया अनोखा CV, कुछ ही देर में हो गया वायरल

24 अगस्त 2018

film review of karim mohammed the story of kashmir and terrorism
Movie Review

Film Review: कहानी नहीं कश्मीर की नई आवाज है 'करीम मोहम्मद'

24 अगस्त 2018

Take care of these 5 things while gyming can help you to Lose Weight and Improve Health
Yoga and Health

GYM करते समय रखें इन बातों का ध्यान, तभी मिलेगा वर्कआउट पूरा फायदा

24 अगस्त 2018

इंडियन आइडल 10
Television

रियलिटी के नाम पर Indian Idol में होता है ऐसा, ऑडिशन देने वाले ने बताया ग्लैमर की दुनिया का काला सच

24 अगस्त 2018

Hina Khan
Television

2 साल पहले हिना खान ने इस शो से किया था किनारा, दोबारा कर सकती हैं उसी शो में एंट्री

24 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

तबादले
Lucknow

यूपी में 9 आईएएस अधिकारियों के तबादले, मुकेश मेश्राम को नई जिम्मेदारी

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने शुक्रवार को बड़ा प्रशासनिक फेरबदल करते हुए नौ आईएएस अधिकारियों का तबादला कर दिया। इन अधिकारियों में कई प्रतीक्षारत आईएएस अफसरों को विभागों की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

24 अगस्त 2018

वल्लभ भवन, भोपाल
National

मध्य प्रदेश में आरक्षण में गड़बड़ी, ओबीसी उम्मीदवारों को सामान्य वर्ग की सीटों पर चुना

24 अगस्त 2018

court tells petitioner to present evidence in Plea for sedition case against Navjot Singh Sidhu

सिद्धू देशद्रोही हैं या नहीं? अदालत ने शिकायतकर्ता से मांगा सबूत

24 अगस्त 2018

सीवरेज कुएं को देखतीं महिला आयोग की सदस्य
Mathura

जल निगम के अधिकारियों व ठेकेदार पर होगी कार्रवाई

24 अगस्त 2018

Lalu Yadav bail petition hearing in Ranchi Highcourt, Jharkhand
Bihar

हाईकोर्ट से लालू को बड़ा झटका, नहीं बढ़ी जमानत, 30 अगस्त को करना होगा सरेंडर

24 अगस्त 2018

mp shanta kumar donate one month salary to kerala flood relief fund
Shimla

संकट की घड़ी में सरकार और समाज दोनों की भूमिका: शांता कुमार

24 अगस्त 2018

delhi HC
Delhi NCR

मिर्चपुर हत्याकांड: 15 दोषियों को राहत देने से हाईकोर्ट का इनकार

24 अगस्त 2018

Curfew imposed in Malpura of Rajasthan after beaten kanwariya
Rajasthan

राजस्थान के मालपुरा में आगजनी और पत्थरबाजी के बाद लगा कर्फ्यू, कांवड़ियों से हुई थी मारपीट

24 अगस्त 2018

22 लोग जिला बदर, जिला प्रशासन ने मांगा फीडबैक
Noida

22 लोग जिला बदर, जिला प्रशासन ने मांगा फीडबैक

24 अगस्त 2018

कोर्ट
Mathura

नाबालिग का लैंगिक उत्पीड़न करने वाले चचेरे भाई को सात साल कैद

24 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

कोर्ट से मिली रिटायर्ड कर्नल को राहत, जानिए क्या था पूरा मामला

एससी एसटी एक्ट स्पेशल कोर्ट ने रिटायर्ड कर्नल वी.एस. चौहान को मारपीट और छेड़छाड़ मामले में जमानत दे दी है।

21 अगस्त 2018

नोएडा 2:40

VIDEO: रिटायर्ड कर्नल से मारपीट मामले में पुलिस ने लिया एक्शन, दो सिपाही गिरफ्तार

19 अगस्त 2018

रेप 2:36

मां-बाप गए थे कांवड़ लेने, बच्ची के साथ हुआ ‘गंदा काम’

12 अगस्त 2018

rape 4:11

पहले किया रेप फिर पांच साल की मासूम का गला दबाकर मार डाला

8 अगस्त 2018

रोहिंग्या मुसलमान 03:00

"मोदी जी हमें भारत में रहने दें या यहीं मार दें"

31 जुलाई 2018

Related

कांग्रेस घास या गाजर घास बन रही है गंभीर समस्या: डा. मलिक
Palwal

कांग्रेस घास या गाजर घास बन रही है गंभीर समस्या: डा. मलिक

24 अगस्त 2018

Rajasthan journalist Durg Singh gets bail, Nitish Kumar ask for investigation
Bihar

राजस्थान के पत्रकार दुर्ग सिंह को मिली जमानत, नीतीश करवा रहे हैं जांच

24 अगस्त 2018

pension Sanction to sister in law on the behalf of wife at azamgarh
Varanasi

पत्नी के स्थान पर साली का जारी कर दिया पेंशन, दर-दर भटक रही मृत शिक्षक की पत्नी

24 अगस्त 2018

igi

पैसेंजर के एक ट्वीट से आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर होगा ये बड़ा बदलाव, मंत्री ने भी दिया आदेश

24 अगस्त 2018

खुद ही जांच अधिकारी बनकर एक शख्स ने कार चुराने वाले को दबोचा
Noida

खुद ही जांच अधिकारी बनकर एक शख्स ने कार चुराने वाले को दबोचा

24 अगस्त 2018

एससी/एसटी के विरोध में स्वर्ण समाज के लोगों ने किया पंचायत
Noida

एससी/एसटी के विरोध में स्वर्ण समाज के लोगों ने किया पंचायत

24 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.