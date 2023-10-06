NewsClick Case: दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा न्यूजक्लिक, FIR रद्द करने की मांग; सात दिन की रिमांड को चुनौती

न्यूजक्लिक मामले में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में आज सुनवाई हो रही है। न्यूजक्लिक ने कोर्ट का रूख करते हुए एफआईआर को रद्द करने की मांग की है। साथ ही ट्रायल कोर्ट के उस आदेश को चुनौती दी है, जिसमें न्यूजक्लिक के फाउंडर प्रबीर पुरकायस्थ और एचआर अमित चक्रवर्ती को सात दिनों की रिमांड पर भेजा था। दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के जज की बेंच के सामने वरिष्ठ वकील कपिल सिब्बल ने याचिका दायर की और कोर्ट इस मामले पर सुनवाई के लिए तैयार हो गया है।

NewsClick case | NewsClick moves Delhi High Court seeking quashing of FIR, challenging trial court order granting remand to NewsClick's founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR Amit Chakravarty for seven days.